 Volume 14, Issue 21  |  March 15, 2022

Laguna Live! happenings, Jazz Wednesdays 

March began with a swinging start for Laguna Beach Live! Cindy Prewitt, Laguna Live! co-founder and president, was honored in the recent Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade as Citizen of the Year.

Laguna Live! Co-founder and President Cindy Prewitt honored as Citizen of the Year in the 2022 Patriots Day Parade

The first Live! at the Museum matinee performance on March 6 was a great success. The concert was well attended by a delighted audience who gave solo saxophonist, Douglas Masek, a well-deserved standing ovation. 

Coming Up:

All Jazz Wednesdays artists have been announced and tickets are now on sale. Concerts take place at [seven degrees], located at 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour, bar and lite bites*. Concerts take place 6-8 pm.

March 23: Laguna Live! All-Stars and a jazz celebration of the music of Stevie Wonder

April 6: Legendary jazz and blues Vocalist Barbara Morrison with

acclaimed saxophonist Rickey Woodard.

April 20: The swinging speakeasy jazz of Back Market Reverie.

May 4: Grammy Award-winning drummer Peter Erskine Trio.

Tickets are available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713.

*Lite bites pre-sale closes a week before each concert.

 

