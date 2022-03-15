NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 21  |  March 15, 2022

No Square Theatre holds auditions FP 031522

No Square Theatre holds auditions for Into the Woods on March 18 and 19

By appointment only, No Square Theatre is holding auditions for performances of Into the Woods on Friday, March 18 starting at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 19 starting at 10:30 a.m. Callbacks will be on Sunday, March 20, time TBD; Monday, March 21, time TBD and possible callback on Tuesday, March 22. 

Appointments can now be made. To schedule an appointment, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and indicate a preferred day and time.

The No Square Theatre production of Into the Woods, directed by Joe Lauderdale with musical direction by Roxanna Ward, features an ensemble cast in which the majority of them play characters from four prominent fairy tales: Little Red Riding Hood,” “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” and “Rapunzel.” Into the Woods, with the book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, premiered in San Diego, CA at the Old Globe Theatre on December 4, 1986. It ran for 50 performances. The musical later opened on Broadway on November 5, 1987 at the Martin Beck Theatre.

No square poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Into the Woods opened on Broadway in 1987

Casting* (All roles open)

Narrator/Mysterious Man - Male, 50-60s, intellectual, pleasant storyteller/mischievous.

The Baker - Male, 20s-30s, harried, insecure, simple, loving.

The Baker’s Wife - Female, 20s-30s, determined, bright.

Cinderella - Female, 20-30s, earnest, mistreated.

The Witch - Female, 40-50s, sarcastic, aggressive, obsessive.

Jack - Male, 16-25, naive, energetic, almost a man.

Jack’s Mother - Female, 40-50s, browbeating, weary, protective.

Cinderella’s Stepmother - Female, 40-50s, mean-spirited, demanding.

Florinda - Female, 20-30s, Step-Sister, “black of heart.”

Lucinda - Female, 20-30s, Step-Sister, “black of heart.”

Little Red Riding Hood - Female, 16-25, strong-willed, fearless, youthful, naive.

Cinderella’s Mother/Granny/Giant - Female, 50-60s.

Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf - Male, 20s-30s, vain, disloyal/insatiable, captivating.

Rapunzel - Female, 20-30s, loopy, sheltered, lonely.

Rapunzel’s Prince - Male, 20-30s, vain. 

What to do for the audition:

–Prepare approximately 32 bars of an up tempo musical theatre song.

–Sheet music must be in the correct key.

–Sheet music should be two-sided (taped together okay) if more than two pages and put in a three-ring binder.

–Provide photo and resume. (Photos will also be taken at audition).

–Be prepared to list conflicts occurring during the rehearsal and performance period.

no square building

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

No Square Theatre 

Rehearsals and performances:

–Rehearsals will begin approximately Wednesday, April 6.

–The general rehearsal schedule will be Monday-Friday, 6:30-10 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Performances are May 27-June 5.

Additional information:

–*Script available on request.

–Soundtrack available on iTunes, Spotify and other music services.

–Audition forms available for download at www.nosquare.org.

–Rehearsals & Performances take place at No Square Theatre.

–You will be notified by email if you have a callback or are cast in the show.

–All communications regarding the show will be via email with emergency changes addressed via text.

–Please be certain that we have your correct cell phone and email address, and check your email daily.

–Please add production staff to your address book so our notes to you aren’t filtered as junk mail.

–Tickets are extremely limited and will be sold online only. There are no comps and no refunds.

–Audience must provide proof of vax & correctly wear masks inside.

–There is no pay.

–All actors must provide proof of COVID vaccination & booster before auditioning. Masks may be required until tech/dress.

No Square Theatre is located at 384 Legion St., Laguna Beach. Call 949.715.0333. 

For more information and to fill out paperwork, click here.

 

