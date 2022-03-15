NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 21  |  March 15, 2022

LOCA Birthday Bash virtual auction FP 031522

LOCA Birthday Bash virtual auction is all about gratitude

LOCA Arts Education of Laguna Beach is offering thanks to their members, donors and the local arts community. “Often people have no idea how important their support is to organizations,” said Lisa Mansour who is co-chairing LOCA’s Birthday Bash virtual fundraising event with Cindy Fletcher. “It’s the circle of give and give back that makes a community,” said Fletcher.

LOCA Birthday Moore honoree

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LOCA

LOCA Birthday Bash honoree, artist Scott Moore

“We have drawn from our esteemed art community, as well as our connections to fine and beautiful things, to put together an extraordinary online auction,” said Fletcher. Bidding runs March 24 through 30 at 

www.32Auctions.com/BASH22. The auction preview is open now and registration is free.

Auction items include a three-night stay at the spectacular Montage Healdsburg, a highly collectible signed Shohei Ohtani Angels jersey, a Richie Sambora autographed Fender Guitar and a signed copy of the fascinating book Moore Than Meets the Eye by event honoree Scott Moore.

“The variety of art by local artists is reflective of the broad support LOCA has from our arts community,” said Fletcher. Items include wearable art from Mariana Nelson; paintings by Sandra Jones Campbell, Elizabeth McGhee, Michael Obermeyer and Ellen Rose; ceramics by Jessie Bartels and Mike Tauber; glass by John Barber, Donna Ballard and Sian Poeschl and drawings by Kathy Jones. Art experiences include a special painting party for kids with Lisa Mansour, and a printmaking party for adults with Vinita Voogd and Joy Vansell. As a bonus, everyone who places a bid will automatically be entered into a free opportunity drawing to win a signed, 22” x 22” limited edition giclée titled, “Postcards from Laguna” by Scott Moore.

LOCA Birthday postcards

Click on photo for a larger image

“Postcards from Laguna” limited edition giclée by Scott Moore

“Art Education is the spark that lights the fuse of imagination in our youth,” said Moore. “Thank you to all of LOCA’s supporters for the life changing experiences they bring to our town.”

LOCA Birthday Tauber

Click on photo for a larger image

Mike Tauber’s “Transparent Octopus” is up for bid

LOCA has provided arts education services to Orange County residents and visitors for more than 28 years, by connecting professional artists and teachers with art lovers of all ages and abilities. Outreach workshops are provided free at institutions including public schools and libraries, Boys & Girls Club and TLC at Bluebird Park, Waymakers youth shelter and Glennwood House – a residence for special needs young adults. Community workshops are provided to the public free, or at low cost so everyone can benefit from creative learning. Workshops are online and in-person at the Laguna Beach Community Center, local studios, galleries, gardens, parks and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

LOCA Birthday Jones

Click on photo for a larger image

Bid on Kathy Jones’ sketches, pictured here is a “Large Figure Study,” 20” x 32”

“We are relying on auction bidders and donors now more than ever, as we re-establish our in-person teaching,” said LOCA President Carla Meberg.

For additional information and membership sign-up, go to www.LOCAarts.org. Call 949.363.4700.

 

