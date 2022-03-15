NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 21  |  March 15, 2022

Fair Game 031522

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Laguna Beach is a women’s world and it appears that we should be thankful it is

TOM MARCHMany of you probably know that we’re in the midst of Women’s History Month. International Women’s Day started way back in 1911. But things got a little more formal in the late 1970s with a week of celebration and recognition.

Come February 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued a Presidential Proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. It would later change from a week to a month.

In his proclamation, President Carter said, “Too often women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America was as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well.”

Personally, I couldn’t agree more. And why wouldn’t I? I have two successful daughters and a young granddaughter that I hope the whole world is open to.

Over the decades in my lifetime, the workplace mantra changed from, “A woman’s place is in the kitchen,” to, “If you want to get something done, hire a woman.”

It got me thinking about our own Laguna Beach and the influence women are having on this town. Quite frankly, I was pleasantly surprised.

Think about it: In our local world of politics, we have Mayor Sue Kempf; City Councilmember Toni Iseman; our Orange County Supervisor is Lisa Bartlett, and our state Assemblymember is Cottie Petrie-Norris.

These are the folks forming our rules and regulations.

Of course, there’s City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, who is at the top of the food chain in our city government. Each day she guides this city and its many factions with skill and aplomb.

On the business front, Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold guides the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, while Ashley Johnson (okay, I admit, I’m biased here) is in charge of Visit Laguna and guides an industry that regularly contributes strongly to our city. 

Staying with tourism, when we think of our hotels, you’d better think of women. Mary Rogers is the general manager of the Montage Laguna Beach, with Joanna Bear as the general manager of The Surf & Sand, and Hasty Honarkar, is founder/president of Laguna Creative Ventures/Hotel Laguna

These three represent a huge amount of TOT taxes that pay for police, fire, potholes and other stuff we don’t normally think about, but would hate life if any part of it was eliminated.

And it doesn’t stop there. Our business community has the likes of women such as builder Julie Laughton, a premier custom home builder, who not only entered what was always a man’s world but found tremendous success in that arena. 

There’s also Lindsay Smith, the chef/owner of Nirvana Grille; Laurie Alter, founder and owner of Tuvalu; Sharie Hendricks, founder Laguna Candles; and Heidi Miller, owner of Tight Assets and The World Newsstand.

Next time you’re at a meeting, I urge you to look around the room. These are the women who take leadership roles in other local organizations as board members and more. 

There are so many examples, but one example that I just realized is that Laughton, for example, is underwriting the upcoming Chamber golf tournament scheduled for May. I would bet, her participation, coupled with Hornbuckle-Arnold’s Chamber leadership, will make that tournament the best ever.

Hang on, there’s more. In our local non-profit world, we have Nadia Babayi, executive director of The Susi Q; Ellen Richard, executive director of the Laguna Playhouse; Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of the Laguna Art Museum; there’s Diane Challis Davy, artistic director Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters and Sharbie Higuchi, head of marketing/PR director for Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters; and Anne Belyea, executive director of the Laguna Food Pantry.

You want to take a position in town that’s political, better think women. Laguna Canyon Conservancy has President Gayle Waite (also a successful local Realtor); Anne Caenn, who’s the president of Village Laguna; and Laguna Forward principal officer Sally Ann Sheridan.

The list goes on and on, and, still, I’m sure I’ve missed a bunch. 

The point is, women have fully arrived in the workplace, in senior management and in the boardroom, and that is a very good thing!

• • •

If you have seven hours a month to volunteer, the Assistance League of Laguna Beach is calling. 

The Assistance League is looking for individuals who care about Laguna Beach and who want to “make a difference” by volunteering in their Thrift Shop and/or by serving in one of their many philanthropic programs.

There are three ways to become a member: first, by simply joining and becoming a regular voting member; next, become a professional member if you’re employed, carrying academic units and/or have a child under 18 years of age; or finally, through the Assisteen program, designed for students in grades 7-12.

If you’re interested, drop into the Prospective Member Coffee this Monday, March 21 at 10 a.m. Their ALLB Chapter House is located at 547 Catalina St.

To find out more about Assistance League of Laguna Beach, go to https://allagunabeach.org/, or contact Reann at 949.494.6097.

 

