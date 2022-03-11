NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

There are many types of breast cancer – City of Hope’s Wade Smith, M.D. specializes in yours 

Wade Smith, M.D., knew from an early age that he wanted to work on the leading edge of medical science. He says he was “glued to the microscope” as a child – a passion that led to medical school and continued studies in medical oncology. 

While in medical school, he was fascinated by the discovery of the cancer drug Trastuzumab – a monoclonal antibody and early immunology therapy for breast cancer. “That was the gamechanger,” Dr. Smith said. “I knew I wanted to contribute to this extraordinary science and the lifesaving breakthroughs occurring in the field.”

Today, Dr. Smith is one of Orange County’s top breast cancer experts. He is working on breakthrough therapies, including immunology, which continues to show great promise. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

Wade Smith, M.D.

He practices at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island, where he is part of a team advancing world-renowned cancer treatment and research. Dr. Smith is one of more than 400 City of Hope physicians and 1,000 researchers focused on only one thing: ending cancer. 

With leading-edge treatments and surgical expertise, Dr. Smith and the breast team at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island deliver outstanding outcomes that are difficult to achieve elsewhere. They understand the unique needs and background of every patient, providing a whole-person approach to treatment.

“City of Hope combines the latest in cancer research with the expertise of many world-renowned clinicians,” he said. “We offer the absolute best in patient-centered, compassionate care.” 

The Future is Hope 

City of Hope is redefining the delivery of advanced cancer care as Lennar Foundation Cancer Center nears completion in Irvine. Distinguishing services of the comprehensive cancer center include access to highly specialized cancer care experts, Phase I-III clinical trials, an array of treatment options for eradicating the most aggressive cancers, highly targeted genomics, precision medicine and nationally recognized supportive care programs.

Orange County’s only specialty cancer hospital exclusively focused on treating and curing cancer will open at the Irvine site in 2025. 

City of Hope’s drive for innovation, push to deliver breakthroughs, and focus on advanced cancer care make it the best choice for patients and their families, said Dr. Smith. 

“We offer patients and families not just the latest treatments, but also unmatched compassion for and understanding of the cancer experience,” he said. “With City of Hope, there is unprecedented hope for the future of Orange County.”

Visit www.cityofhope.org/OC to learn more. To make an appointment at any of the four City of Hope Orange County locations, call:

–Newport Beach Fashion Island: 949.763.2204

–Newport Beach Lido: 949.999.1400

–Irvine Sand Canyon: 949.333.7580

–Huntington Beach: 714.252.9415

Wade Smith, M.D. is a medical oncologist at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island.

This is paid content by City of Hope Orange County. For more information on the City of Hope Orange County, visit www.cityofhope.org/OC.

 

