 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

The Plant Man: Arbor Day at Bluebird Park

By Steve Kawaratani

“The wonder is that we can see these trees and not wonder more.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Daddy, why are we planting that tree?” asked the young boy this past Monday (March 7). “All I really want to plant are some pumpkins for Halloween!” His father replied, “You’re helping the city plant a tree so you can enjoy its shade when you’re older.”

Future “horticulturalists” surround the planted ash tree

I was drawn to the Arbor Day Celebration at Bluebird Park to join in the festivities sponsored by the city; Laguna Beach has been recognized as a Tree City USA Community for four consecutive years. As the press release in Stu News Laguna informed, “The Tree City USA program was launched to recognize communities that take extraordinary steps to preserve their public trees and expand canopy coverage.”

March 7 was Arbor Day in Laguna (and the rest of California), and this yearly celebration of planting trees was first observed in Nebraska 150 years ago. The first pioneers to the Cornhusker State found that their new homes were bereft of trees that would provide shade from the unrelenting sun, materials for building and fuel and windbreaks to protect the topsoil.

J. Sterling Morton, secretary of the Nebraska Territory, understood the value of trees and proposed a tree-planting holiday called “Arbor Day” for April 10, 1872. Legend holds that one million trees were planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day.

Today, Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states. In most locales, Arbor Day coincides with the best tree planting weather; in Laguna, not only is March 7 a great day to plant a tree, but it is also Luther Burbank’s birthday. The renowned horticulturist hybridized more than 800 varieties of fruits, flowers and vegetables we enjoy in California today.

I also attended the event to watch the council’s tree planting skills, as the press release noted, “Councilmembers will ceremoniously plant a native tree…” Curiously, while the Faxinus velutina is technically a native to California, the most commonly used names are Modesto and Arizona Ash. Nevertheless, it will be a great shade tree for the park.

Who was the lucky recipient of the raffle for a free compost bin?

I wish to thank the city’s Public Works Department for planning a successful and well-attended event. While I relished the collegial interaction of the councilmembers and city manager during the tree planting ceremony, it was the joy of children learning the value of a tree and nature that left me with another wonderful Laguna memory. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

