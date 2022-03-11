NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

Third Annual Arbor Day honors trees 031122

Third Annual Arbor Day honors trees with a ceremonial planting

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Monday, March 7 from 3-5 p.m., the City of Laguna Beach held the Third Annual Arbor Day Celebration at Bluebird Park. Presented by the Public Works Department, the eventful day brought the community together to celebrate trees, appreciate the benefits they provide to the town and spread awareness of their importance. In addition, Laguna Beach was also recognized as a Tree City USA Community by the Arbor Day Foundation for the fourth consecutive year. The Tree City USA program was launched to recognize communities that take extraordinary steps to preserve their public trees and expand canopy coverage. 

To demonstrate the importance of trees in town, the Public Works Department planted more than 35 trees last year, while simultaneously repairing, expanding and restoring dozens of tree wells in the downtown area to give them more room to grow. 

Third Annual Arbor Day council

Click on photo for a larger image

City Councilmembers digging in! (L-R) Mayor Sue Kempf, Councilmember Toni Iseman, Councilmember George Weiss, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen and Councilmember Peter Blake

Civic leaders and community members, along with enthusiastic youngsters, were among the assembled crowd for the day’s highlight – the councilmembers digging in to ceremoniously plant a Fraxinus velutina (Velvet Ash) with the help of young arborists – which when mature, will become a welcome shade tree in the park.

Third Annual Arbor Day kids

Click on photo for a larger image

Youngsters shoveling the soil as they learn the importance and joy of planting a tree

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf shared her thoughts on the important role trees play. “Trees not only add beauty to our city and build civic pride in our community, but they also serve as critical infrastructure. Residents and visitors experience a higher quality of life when these natural elements are brought into the urban setting. Walking along a shaded street downtown is more enjoyable under the shade of a tree canopy. Tree-lined streets encourage more business to our storefronts, provide traffic calming properties, and enhance building design and curb appeal.”

Third Annual Arbor Day Barker

Click on photo for a larger image

City Arborist Matthew Barker shares his thoughts with attendees

Third Annual Arbor Day Iseman

Click on photo for a larger image

Councilmember Toni Iseman chats with Stu News’ Plant Man, Steve Kawaratani

Third Annual Arbor Day LOCA

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) LOCA artists Mary Gulino, Sherry Bullard and Elizabeth McGhee

Third Annual Arbor Day MacGillivrays

Click on photo for a larger image

Barbara and Greg MacGillivray with a friend (center) enjoy the festivities

Also on hand were Laguna Beach City Arborist Matthew Barker who shared his thoughts, Public Works tree trimming contractor West Coast Arborist who provided arboricultural information and Waste Management staff who shared their knowledge of the city’s solid waste program and gave a composting demonstration. In addition, the winners of the Arbor Day Youth Art Contest were announced and the winning artists were given tree-minded prizes; their art will be displayed in City Hall. Rounding out the festivities were fun activities for youngsters, planting giveaways, a raffle for a composting bin and music.

Third Annual Arbor Day Public Works

Click on photo for a larger image

Representatives from Public Works share information on composting

Third Annual Arbor Day Flores

Click on photo for a larger image

Ruben Flores (left) and Nelson Coates with friends

Ruben Flores, landscape designer and owner of Laguna Nursery shared, “In light of the ever-expanding climate change and our own always growing environmental awareness, Laguna Beach residents whole heartedly realize the third spectacular attribute just behind our coastline and our artists are our grand and beautiful trees. Let’s all praise our forefathers for looking forward and planting such a rich arboreal mixture of trees that provide shade, oxygen, and a sense of home and beauty.”

Third Annual Arbor Day rock painting

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Garden Club hosted a rock painting table 

Third Annual Arbor Day musicians

Click on photo for a larger image

Musicians serenade the crowd

Third Annual Arbor Day booths

Click on photo for a larger image

Community groups and tree enthusiasts set up educational booths

Mayor Kempf thanked the following organizations for their event participation: Crystal Cove Conservancy, Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Beach Garden Club, Laguna Beach Urban Tree Fund, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Greenbelt, LOCA Arts Education, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, South Laguna Community Garden, Surfrider Foundation and Village Laguna.

 

