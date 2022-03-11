NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

Letters to the Editor 031122

Letters to the Editor

What to do about the high cost of gas

During his State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Newsom announced he is working on a plan to put money back in the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices. Most people I have talked to in town assume this means reducing or eliminating the gas tax. 

Another way to take the sting out of the high price at the pump is for the state to immediately issue $250 checks to all 27 million licensed drivers in California. Given the Golden State’s $31 billion surplus, Sacramento easily could afford the $6.75 billion price tag. Closer to home, the cost would be $575 million for Orange County’s 2.3 million drivers. 

The impact of the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and subsequent banning of Russian oil imports into the U.S. is clear: War never is cheap. I hope to see my $250 check soon.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach

 

