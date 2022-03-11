NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

Laguna Food Pantry rescues 2,250 lbs. 031122

Laguna Food Pantry rescues 2,250 lbs.+ of food leftover from the Hoag Classic 

As venues are opening up, Laguna Food Pantry (LFP) had the opportunity to rescue more than 2,250 pounds of food leftover from the Hoag Classic, the PGA Tour Champions event held at Newport Beach Country Club (NBCC) from March 2-6.

In partnership with F4 - Fiorenza’s Food For Friends and Spectrum Events and Catering, on Sunday evening (March 6), after the golfers and fans left NBCC, three dedicated LFP volunteer drivers drove their trucks to the club and loaded the food to capacity.

Laguna Food Pantry received donations of delicious food, in pristine condition. Everything from flats of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries and cases of citrus, squash, lettuces, carrots and other veggies to cheese, dairy products, eggs, bread and meat.

“We are so excited and grateful to receive such an enormous donation to share with struggling OC families,” said LFP Executive Director Anne Belyea. Laguna Food Pantry has partnered with F4 - Fiorenza’s Food For Friends since 2018. The LFP extends their heartfelt thanks to F4 – Fiorenza’s Food For Friends and Spectrum Events & Catering for believing in their mission that no one should go hungry. 

Laguna Food Pantry serves about 150 families a day providing free, nutritious groceries to anyone in need. It is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

Here is a link to the video to see what the Laguna Food Pantry rescued.

 

