 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

Commission approves revised Pacific Edge Hotel with low-cost rooms, employee parking

By SARA HALL

Members of a state agency were impressed this week with how a developer tackled issues raised in an appeal on a local hotel project and ultimately unanimously approved the revised plans.

The California Coastal Commission voted 10-0 Wednesday (March 9) to approve revised plans for remodeling Pacific Edge Hotel at 647 S. Coast Highway and 610-668 Sleepy Hollow Lane in Laguna Beach.

Wednesday was a de novo hearing, following the CCC’s unanimous October 13 vote to find a “substantial issue” in regards to the appeal of the project. The appeal by UNITE Here Local 11 raised two substantial issues: Lower cost overnight accommodations on-site and parking/transportation.

To address those issues, the applicant, Highgate Hotels, proposed six low-cost rooms on-site to be rented for $130 per night (inclusive of parking and resort fees), every night of the year, explained CCC Senior Planner Zach Rehm. The room fee can be increased each year consistent with the consumer price index.

Initially, as a condition of the city’s approval, Highgate Hotels was required to pay a mitigation fee of $625,000 in lieu of providing lower cost visitor accommodations at the property. It was planned to go toward renovation of the cottages at Crystal Cove.

In October, several commissioners mentioned that the in-lieu fee was headed out of town and questioned the cottages as an equitable low-cost alternative, noting the particularly difficult reservation system, long waiting list and low number of accommodations.

The mitigation fee was calculated based on 25% of the proposed 25 new hotel rooms (will all be at a higher cost), which equals 6.25, and then multiplied by $100,000 per room. No mitigation was required for the remodel of the existing 131 hotel rooms, which are not low cost.

This week, Rehm pointed out that the modified proposal nearly satisfies this standard with newly proposed six low-cost rooms. To mitigate for the leftover fraction of a room, the developer will pay a $31,750 in-lieu fee (standard calculation CCC has used in other projects and adjusted for inflation).

Highgate Hotels also agreed to “more robust transportation demand management measures,” Rehm explained, including free transit passes for employees, and EV, ADA, motorcycle and bicycle parking on-site. 

She was “delightfully shocked” with how quickly the project returned, noted Commissioner Linda Escalante.

Having a cooperative applicant who was willing to tackle the issues was helpful in making this project work and getting it done quickly, said CCC San Diego Coast and South Coast, Orange County District Director Karl Schwing.

Commissioner Paloma Aguirre thanked CCC staff and the developers for sitting down and hearing the voices of the workers. This should be a model for future projects in Laguna Beach and elsewhere, noting projects she’s seen in her own area of Imperial Beach.

Coming from the hotel industry herself, Aguirre said she understands getting off work late at night and having no transportation, referring to comments from a public speaker.

“I can empathize with a lot of these workers,” she said.

Overall, it’s a great project, Aguirre added.

Commissioner Sara Aminzadeh said it would be great to see other developers step up in this way.

“It really underscores…how feasible this really is,” Aminzadeh said. “It helps us set the bar of what to strive in other applications.”

The project includes a remodel of nine buildings supporting 131 existing hotel rooms, construction of 25 new hotel rooms, expansion of the restaurant, new office and conference areas, a new café and new pool and spa.

For a timeline, they need about six months for the permitting phase, a month or so to orchestrate the team, and then shut down the entire site for about a year of construction, local architect on the job Morris Skenderian previously confirmed.

On Wednesday, Marc Hoffman, representing the applicant, said their team worked closely with the CCC team to address the issues raised by commissioners.

Hoffman shared the revised plans, including the added public access and employee benefits.

Ada Briceño, co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11, said she’s proud to now support the project.

They have worked with the commission for years in an attempt to find optimal location for on-site low-cost accommodations, she said.

“Hotel workers came before you and said that this site would be ideal for on-site affordable (rooms) and you listened to them,” Briceño said. “Months later, we have a project before you that will create affordable lodging opportunities for working families.”

Workers also raised concerns for parking challenges, she added, and the project will now provide 100% subsidized transit passes for workers and enough parking for them and hotel guests to ensure they don’t take off-site parking spaces away from the public.

“Projects like these are exactly why it’s critical that voices of working people, like our members, those who are most impacted by the issues of accessibility and climate change, (are heard). Please continue to center these conversations around them.”

A few hotel workers spoke during public comment, echoing Briceño’s points and praising the changes made to the hotel project.

Mayor Sue Kempf also spoke, noting that the hotel is in need of a remodel.

“It just really needs a facelift,” she said.

She’s also happy about affordable rooms and on-site parking. Ensuring that the employees and guests can all park on-site at the hotel will help with the parking demand citywide and eases some of the pressure on the community, she said.

“Overall, it’s just a win for us,” Kempf said.

This project was unanimously supported by the City Council, noted Director of Community Development Marc Wiener. They want this project to be a model to other hotel renovations throughout the city, he added.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

 

