 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

Fair Game 031122

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Local attempting to bring comfort to fleeing Ukrainians forced to leave their homeland

TOM MARCHThe horrors and atrocities hitting those of the Ukraine are echoing loudly throughout the world. Fortunately, many folks are rising up and doing their part to help and, in doing so, attempt to comfort many of the 2 million people who have been forced to flee their homeland.

There’s one such person right here in Laguna Beach. Danielle Gee has spent her 27 years of life right here, attending Top of the World, Thurston and then Laguna Beach High School. She’s also become a committed volunteer to lots of local organizations, including most recently the Patriots Day Parade.

Danielle is now working busily organizing care packages that will soon find their way to the displaced Ukrainians now in Poland.

Her packages include such things as toothbrushes and toothpaste, wet wipes, socks, PJs, fun snacks, toys, games and stuffed animals. You know, the stuff people need.

Think of it like this. Suddenly, you’re displaced and can only leave with what you can carry in your arms. Oh, and one of things might be a child or two. When you arrive at your eventual destination, what would you have? Virtually nothing!

Danielle’s goal is to change that. But, as you might imagine, she can use your help and donations. Danielle and her siblings are collecting and packaging up boxes with a goal of putting together as many as they can when the first local shipment leaves on Monday, March 14.

Fair Game packing items SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Danielle Gee

A sampling of some of the items Danielle Gee is boxing up to send for comfort to the displaced Ukrainians

So far, she has 35 completed, but would love to do more. Lots more.

There are a couple of different ways to help. To donate money to help purchase items, you can send to Venmo @daniellegee1. Or, Danielle will happily accept any donations of tangible items. You can drop them off at any Realty ONE Group location. 

Finally, perhaps you want to pack up your own boxes or two or three. Do it, and also drop those off at a Realty ONE Group office.

• • •

The City held the Parking Master Plan Study Workshop on Tuesday evening at Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center. The event was well attended, which produced an active discussion.

After a brief welcome and introduction by city staff and Mayor Sue Kempf, a roving mic moved around the room taking input from those in attendance.

There was a lot of passion and a number of ideas, from “finally completing the lot at the city entrance,” to creating parking areas at each of the three entry points into the city, to utilizing Act V and adding bus transportation into town, to explore having people park in Irvine and transporting them in, to solving a fairly sizable employee parking issue across town and more.

But the overwhelming sentiment seemed to be that we just need to do something and to quit talking about it.

It was quite apparent that Mayor Kempf and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen listened intently and recorded lots of notes. Councilmembers Peter Blake and Toni Iseman were also in attendance however, both were silenced due to Brown Act concerns.

• • •

Tuesday night, March 15 is the next City Council meeting. 

On the Consent Calendar are several special events and performances for consideration, including a performance by Luce Puppet Company on June 12 and approval to fund a concert celebrating the Festival of Arts 90th Anniversary on August 13.

Another Consent item that’s recommended for approval is a temporary public art installation by Beau Stanton planned for the Third Street stairs; a resolution to set up a couple of public hearings to discuss sidewalk and intersection visibility nuisance abatement and for general weed abatement. Both are annual programs.

One of the items on the regular meeting portion is a proposed urgency ordinance to regulate potential Senate Bill 9 issues (where residential lots can be split). SB 9 could have major impacts on residential neighborhoods, traffic and more, if left unchecked.

The council will also consider options relating to Environmental Quality Training requested by Councilmember Iseman; and consideration for a request calling for a climate change resolution requested by Councilmember George Weiss.

Another item of the evening is an appeal of a conditional approval of a temporary use permit allowing an outdoor dining with alcohol service at 31732 Coast Highway and the establishment of an off-site outdoor dining area next door at 31726 Coast Highway.

Other items to be discussed include updating the budget, a Main Beach Management Plan and pension obligation bonds…a full agenda, indeed.

To view Tuesday’s Zoom meeting, go to https://lagunabeachcity.zoom.us/j/91641723096

To see the complete agenda for Tuesday evening go here.

• • •

Last week we made an ask for the donations of egg cartons to the Laguna Food Pantry to help repackage donated, but damaged eggs. This week, the ask adds to the need of clean paper bags in order to pack all the produce for groceries into bags. 

Why now, you ask? The city, as you might be aware, is moving to a plastic-free community, so the Pantry will no longer be able to use plastic bags.

That leaves two options: buy them or have them donated. You can imagine which route allows them to assist more people.

Please consider donating any clean paper bags to the Pantry. You can drop them off at the Pantry anytime Monday through Friday between 8-10:30 a.m. Please share this with anyone who you think might have extra bags. Thank you! 

Oh, and not to be presumptuous, but they’ll also continue to welcome those egg cartons.

 

