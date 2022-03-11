NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

School district offers free, fun event to show off Passport to Learning 

On Saturday, March 12, the Laguna Beach Early Learning Community Task Force invites families with young children to join them for their 4th Annual Passport to Learning event, a free, in-person early learning, family fun adventure at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center Terrace designed to help families learn simple, yet effective ways to build school readiness skills for children 0-5 years old.

During Passport to Learning, children will receive a travel guide and an adventure map to navigate through each learning station (and win prizes!). Experts will help guide each family to support and help build effective communication strategies, ﬁne and gross motor skills, early literacy skills, social-emotional learning skills and school readiness skills. Lakeshore Learning and the Priority Center’s School Readiness Program will also be in attendance to offer prizes and early learning resources for young families.

Passport to Learning allows youngsters to explore different activities and play in a fun environment

“We are very excited to return to offering this event in person,” shared Irene White, LBUSD director of special education. “Both parents and their children will have a great time engaging in many hands-on activities offered by a team of professionals. Parents will also be provided with information on activities that promote kindergarten readiness.”

“The kids love this event. They have a blast while the parents learn. The event seems like a carnival at the park. While the kids explore the different activities and play, parents learn about important developmental milestones and strategies to support their child’s success. Historically, the families do not want to leave after the event ends,” said Cherie Francis Boegeman, occupational therapist. 

“We enjoy participating in this event each year. We are able to offer quality connections and tangible, real-life application ideas for families in our community that help support their child’s development. Added bonus…it’s fun for all!,” said Anne Herzog, local preschool director.

Passport to Learning will take place from 9-11 a.m. at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. Registration for this learning adventure is highly encouraged; RSVP prior to the event to secure your spot. Families will be able to register onsite using a QR code on the day of the event. For any questions regarding Passport to Learning, contact Sandee Bandettini at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Future events and more details about the Laguna Beach Early Community Task Force can also be found at www.lbusd.org/preschool.

This event is sponsored by the Laguna Beach Early Learning Community Task Force. The task force is dedicated to promoting young children’s academic, social-emotional and physical readiness. To ensure that children are healthy and ready to learn when they enter school, the task force uses the Early Development Index (EDI) as a reference point, which helps measure ﬁve key domain areas and is used to produce a holistic, community level measurement of childhood development during the kindergarten year.

 

