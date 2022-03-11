NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

Heidi Miller preserves World Newsstand legacy 031122

Heidi Miller preserves World Newsstand legacy with 2022 version in an exciting new location 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

In 2019, an article in The New Yorker stated that the newsstands of the future will have no newspapers – only items such as snacks, drinks and consumer electronics. That may be true in some places, but not in Laguna Beach. Not only does Heidi Miller’s World Newsstand carry major newspapers like the New York Times, she also carries three months’ worth of past issues of each magazine. 

Looking around her newly renovated space at 690A S. Coast Highway, clearly, there’s no shortage of reading material – she offers five daily newspapers and 300 magazine titles such as The New Yorker, Architectural Digest, Forbes and other business magazines. 

“People are so grateful that we’re here, and they can find their favorite magazine titles and newspapers,” said Miller.

heidi miller closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Heidi Miller has lived in Laguna for more than 40 years

It’s no secret that Miller is one of Laguna’s biggest fans. A four-decade resident, Miller also owns Tight Assets (opposite Main Beach) and for many years, owned Heidi’s Frogen Yozurt, which she started in 1980, building it up to 120 stores in nine states. She sold the business in 1989 and opened her first Tight Assets store in 1990.

It was in 2003 that Miller bought The World Newsstand on Ocean Avenue, which had been in existence for 43 years, but at that point had closed and looked set to be gone forever. The truth is that this purchase was mostly a result of her altruistic nature and her love of our town, a desire to preserve Laguna’s iconic treasures. 

Unfortunately, last year Miller was driven from her legendary newsstand due to the parklets that eliminated the loading zone. As a result, she opened up at a new location (where Beach Bums is now) six months ago and then moved to her current location across the street a mere month ago.

heidi miller exterior front

Click on photo for a larger image

The names of Laguna’s 30 coves are painted on the exterior

“One of my best friends gave me the opportunity to occupy the first space [at 689 S. Coast Highway],” Miller said. “It had been for sale for four years, and he said I could stay as long as I wanted.”

However, due to Miller’s creativity in sprucing up the store, both inside and out, it quickly sold. “Then I was given the chance to move here, which is just across the street,” Miller said. “It used to be the 14 West reception area and I couldn’t be happier.” She performed the same magic in this building that she used in her previous location and the transformation is nothing short of spectacular.

Miller said of her current location, which was without tenants for four years, “I’m thrilled to fill another vacant spot in town.”

In addition to newspapers and magazines, she also carries women’s clothing – sportier than the garments found at Tight Assets – purses made by a local artist, jewelry and sandals. “It’s not economical to just do a newsstand. Here I can combine my love of literature and clothing,” Miller said. “This inside location also preserves the magazines, which at the Ocean Avenue Stand, were constantly in the sun.”

heidi miller magazines

Click on photo for a larger image

World Newsstand carries 300 magazine titles 

Up and coming area

“I’m happy and surprised that there is so much foot traffic,” Miller admitted. “It’s different than the downtown area where the majority of the people walking by were day trippers. Here they are locals who live south and walk downtown – and much of my business is from hotels.” 

The area vibrates with energy and renewed possibilities. “These two blocks are evolving,” Miller added. From her front window, you can see the metamorphosis in progress. The World Newsstand is surrounded by hotels and restaurants that are in development or will soon begin remodeling. Pacific Edge will soon start its renovation, the Taco Stand (formerly Taco Bell) is about to open, the restaurant Red Dragon (which is next door) is in the building process. 

heidi miller interior

Click on photo for a larger image

Sportier clothing than Tight Assets

In addition to Pacific Edge, Miller is in the midst of other hotels: the Holiday Inn, 741 Boutique Hotel and 14 West whose concierges recommend her store to visitors. Concierges at other hotels – such as the Montage, Ritz Carlton, Inn at Laguna, and the Surf and Sand – suggest her store to visitors as well. Buyers stop in to purchase the Wall Street Journal or the Sunday Times. Local business owners come in for magazines for doctor’s offices and hair salons. 

The World Newsstand is also drawing in younger people and Miller is pleased with this turn of events. “It’s nice to see them coming in.”

Excited about the future, Miller said, “This area is getting better and better, and I want to be part of this shift.” Most of all, Miller is loyal to the town’s residents. “It’s all about supporting locals and making the store accessible,” she said. 

Newsstand history

Miller is passionate about preserving the history of the newsstand, which opened more than four decades ago. “My father was a professor at Berkeley and I know how important it is to keep literature alive,” she said. “I didn’t want to lose this iconic treasure. To me it’s an important asset we should protect.”

heidi miller newspapers

Click on photo for a larger image

Locals and visitors to the area come in for their favorite newspapers

“I am so excited to be in this new location as it’s an area full of change and visionaries,” Miller said. “New businesses, new concepts, hotel remodels and excitement. I’m so grateful for my new storefront and the future for both sides of this block. Exciting times ahead! I want to grow with this area. I’m so proud of the store. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. I’m very grateful we could keep the newsstand alive.”

The World Newsstand is located at 690 A. S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information, call 949.371.0808.

 

