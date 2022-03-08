NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

55th Annual Patriots Day Parade brings spirited fanfare to much-awaited community celebration

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

55th Annual Patriots Police escort.jpg 4167

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Police Department lead the Patriots Day Parade

The 58th Annual Patriots Day Parade, a long-waited community celebration, exemplified the true spirit of Laguna Beach. Themed “Toward Community and Unity,” the procession down Park Avenue, Glenneyre Street and Forest Avenue culminating in front of City Hall included 77 entries, ranging from civic and veteran’s organizations, school bands and floats to vintage automobiles, spirited community groups and patriotic individuals. It made Saturday, March 5 a memorable day to cherish our freedoms, our country and our city.

55th Annual Patriots Andrew Barnicle.jpg 4194

Click on photo for a larger image

Parade Grand Marshal Andrew Barnicle

Honorees were: Grand Marshal Andrew Barnicle, who served as Laguna Playhouse director for 20 years; Honored Patron Bill Sandlin, a Marine veteran; Citizen of the Year Cindy Prewitt, founder of Laguna Live!; Junior Citizens Morgan Zevnik and William Coffey, who are members of Laguna Beach High School’s Class of 2022; Artists of the Year Laguna Playhouse, celebrating their 101st anniversary and Athlete of the Year Rick Conkey, LBHS Tennis Coach.

55th Annual Patriots American Legion VFWs Combined Color Guard.jpg 4181

Click on photo for a larger image

American Legion/VFWs Combined Color Guard

55th Annual Patriots 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, Miramar.jpg 4

Click on photo for a larger image

3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, Miramar

55th Annual Patriots City Council.jpg 4238

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach City Council aboard the trolley

55th Annual Patriots Bill Sandlin.jpg 4216

Click on photo for a larger image

Honored Patron Bill Sandlin, a Marine veteran

55th Annual Patriots Cindy Prewitt.jpg 4248

Click on photo for a larger image

Citizen of the Year Cindy Prewitt

55th Annual Patriots Zevnikd and Coffey.jpg 4263

Click on photo for a larger image

Junior Citizens Morgan Zevnik and William Coffey

55th Annual Patriots Playhouse.jpg 4303

Click on photo for a larger image

These patriotic youngsters represented Artists of the Year Laguna Playhouse

55th Annual Athlete of the Year Rick Conkey.jpg 4324

Click on photo for a larger image

Athlete of the Year Rick Conkey and Stephanie Smith

55th Annual Patriots Calvert 4567parade

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert

55th Annual Patriots Oak Avenue Band

Click on photo for a larger image

Oak Avenue Intermediate Band, Temple City took the Band Sweepstakes Trophy

Congratulations to these 2022 Parade Trophy Winners!

Band Sweepstakes Trophy: Oak Avenue Intermediate Band, Temple City

Grand Marshal’s Trophy: Laguna Beach County Water District

President’s Trophy: Pageant of the Masters

Elementary School Band: 1st Laguna Beach USD Elementary Band 

Military Color Guard: 1st American Legion Post 222/Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 Combined Color Guard

Auto Trophies:

Antique Auto: 1st Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling (Rich Plavetich)

Auto-Classic: 1st Laguna Board of REALTORS (Steve Alderson); 2nd American Association of University Women (Dennis Watson); 3rd Daughters of the American Revolution (Robert Jewers)

Auto-Contemporary: 1st Honoree Car (Tim Roberts); 2nd Honoree Car (Jeff Roberts)                                                      

Floats-Community Service: 1st TOW/El Morro Elementary Honors Chorus; 2nd Laguna Beach Seniors; 3rd Laguna Beach Girl Scouts

Floats-Youth: 1st Anneliese Schools; 2nd Boys and Girls Club; 3rd LOCA Arts Education

Floats-Commercial: 1st Laguna Beach County Water District; 2nd Laguna Board of REALTORS; 3rd U.S. Bank

Novelty-Community Service: 1st Ebell Club of Laguna Beach; 2nd Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance; 3rd JJ & the Habibis Laguna Beach Belly Dancers

Novelty-Commercial: 1st Laguna Presbyterian; 2nd Laguna Beach Dojo 

55th Annual Patriots Ebell 4554

Click on photo for a larger image

Ebell Club of Laguna Beach took 1st Place for Novelty-Community Service

The Patriots Day Parade Association is an all-volunteer group that works six months each year to bring together all the elements that make for a highly successful parade. Special thanks to Sandi Werthe, Charlie Quilter and Adam Gufarotti, who made the parade happen this year.

55th Annual Patriots Hanke 4725parade

Click on photo for a larger image

Patriots Day Parade President Ed Hanke

Editor’s Note: Don’t miss Stu News this Friday, when we continue our Patriots Day Parade celebration.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see the slideshow below

 

