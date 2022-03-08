NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

Guest Letter 030822

Guest Letter

A message from Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive, Seth R. Teigen

I have great news to share…Newsweek has once again recognized Providence Mission Hospital as the No. 1 hospital in all of Orange County.  This is the second consecutive time we’ve been honored with this esteemed No. 1 recognition. 

Across the state of California, we are ranked as the No. 14 hospital and included in the top 100 distinguished hospitals across the United States. Side note…there are approximately 340 hospitals in California and nearly 6,200 hospitals in the United States. 

Everyone likes receiving awards, but what does this mean to our patients? 

It means that Mission Hospital provides the safest, most exceptional high-quality care in the region and that our patients report their hospital experiences are outstanding. 

Newsweek uses three very important criteria to evaluate hospitals: patient satisfaction surveys, patient safety data and quality treatment measures. We believe that these standards – quality, safety and patient experience, along with engagement of our caregivers and physicians – are so important, that they serve as our guiding principles for everything we do.   

This prestigious recognition is a testament to the dedication of our caregivers, physicians and volunteers, and their commitment to provide the highest level of excellence and compassion to our community. It’s also a reflection of the unparalleled support we receive from our community.

Thank you for trusting Mission Hospital to be your No. 1 partner in health. 

Seth R. Teigen, FACHE, Chief Executive, Providence Mission Hospital

 

