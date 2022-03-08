NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

Laguna Beach Business Club to hold breakfast meeting on March 17

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) is holding its breakfast meeting on Thursday, March 17 starting at 7:30 a.m. The featured speaker is Jacob Cho, owner of Cho’s Academy. 

Cho will talk a bit about himself including his journey here as a local resident, martial arts teacher and business owner. He has been actively teaching martial arts in Laguna Beach since 2008, starting with an after-school program at Anneliese’s private schools, then opening a Cho’s Academy in September 2009. Cho has a lifetime of experience coming from a family of martial arts experts. More specifically, his father, a first-generation Korean American immigrant is a Tae Kwon Do master and pioneer who began grooming Cho at a very young age.

Cho knew he wanted to teach full-time, but never imagined how challenging, rewarding and life-changing it would be. Although his academy offers classes for all ages, he is most proud of the many opportunities he’s had to have a positive impact working with local kids. His youth programs emphasize and cultivate discipline, work ethic, self-respect through commitment, effort and resulting accomplishments, respect and caring for others, patience, self-control, fitness, self-defense and much more.

 “The values and life skills that traditional martial arts offer are timeless,” said Cho.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. They meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives. Their goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that they are proud to recommend to their clients and friends, and to support their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, visit their website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

