NewLeftHeader

clear sky

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

Mix and mingling at the State of the City 030822

Mix and mingling at the State of the City Luncheon at Montage Resort

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City Luncheon on Tuesday, March 1 at the Montage Laguna Beach attracted a record crowd approaching 250.

Here’s some photos from the mix and mingle reception where attendees enjoyed catching up, prior to the sit-down luncheon and program. 

Mix and mingling Kempf and Dupuis

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

(L-R) Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis

Mix and mingling Snow, Weiss, Frimond

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow, Councilmember Georg Weiss and City of Laguna Beach Senior Management Analyst Jeremy Frimond

Mix and mingling Duncan and Domer

Click on photo for a larger image

Chamber Ambassador Gail Duncan with Assistant City Manager Ken Domer

Mix and mingling four gents

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow; Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia; Ash Alvandi, district director for Senator David Min and Steve Chadima, Community Choice Energy Working Group member

Mix and mingling Whalen and Campbell

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen and John Campbell, John L Campbell Insurance

Mix and mingling Skenderians

Click on photo for a larger image

Morris and Stephany Skenderian

Mix and mingling Kempf and Steinfeld

Click on photo for a larger image

Mayor Sue Kempf and Ed Steinfeld, KX FM Radio

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.