 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

Hortense Miller Garden to hold birding tour

The Hortense Miller Garden is offering a free birding tour on Saturday, March 12 at 8 a.m. The tour will be given by Ralph and Debbie Sugg. You must register in advance to participate and space is limited.

Hortense Miller Garden is the perfect environment for birds of many species. It offers more than a dozen hillside trails and 2.5 acres of hundreds of varieties of plants and trees.

Hortense Miller Garden garden path

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Hortense Miller Garden

Hortense Miller Garden is offering a free birding tour on March 12

To register online, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net (Hortense Miller Garden Tour March 12), or call 949.464.6645.

The Hortense Miller Garden, a hidden Laguna Gem, features a 2.5-acre garden with more than a dozen unique trails and a pristine mid-century modern home built by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. The walls of glass of this home offer breathtaking ocean views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, fitting of a true Laguna artist. Tucked under towering Torrey Pines, planted from one-gallon saplings in 1959, there are more than 600 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The wondrous variety of plantings gives the garden color and texture during every season. The Aviary Gallery features an exhibit of the original renderings of the home drawn by the architect in 1958. 

Hortense Miller Garden is located at 22511 Allview Terrace, Laguna Beach. www.hortensemillergarden.org.

 

