 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

After auction sale at Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) presented the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction, a museum-curated event featuring more than 100 works by California’s most coveted artists. Although the in-person auction took place on Saturday, March 5 from 6-9 p.m., there is still one last opportunity to support education at LAM by taking home a unique piece of California art.

After Auction sale Cool Art Auction

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Contact Blythe Wheaton at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you would like to purchase any of the remaining pieces. Bidding is no longer available through Artsy.

LAM is $18,000 away from reaching their $50,000 goal. To help continue LAM’s mission of presenting critically acclaimed exhibitions, and expanding art education for all ages, donate now by visiting here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

