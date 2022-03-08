Mayor highlights surveys, business opportunities, parking issues in “State of the City” speech
By SARA HALL
Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf highlighted the recent business and resident surveys, the updated Downtown Specific Plan, and the city’s effort to address parking problems during last week’s State of the City event.
Kempf was the keynote speaker, along with comments from City Manager Shohreh Dupuis about city initiatives, public safety, public art, community development programs and the city budget. About 250 residents, business owners and local leaders attended the March 1 event, hosted by the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce at Montage Laguna Beach.
Overall, both leaders reported a positive outlook for Laguna Beach, while also mentioning some key issues the city is working on.
“I’m optimistic by nature and also about the state of our city,” Kempf said. “While many cities struggle providing basic services as the pandemic impacted the city finances, we were able to stay on track, add a few key programs to assist our businesses and residents in time of need.”
Kempf also praised her mayoral predecessor, Bob Whalen, now mayor pro tem, and his work in the community the past few years.
“In particular, Bob, working with the city manager and the city council, through the daily challenges of the pandemic as we endeavored to protect our residents while keeping the city running under very challenging circumstances,” Kempf said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach
Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen and Mayor Sue Kempf at the State of the City 2022 event
In her speech, Kempf highlighted the recent resident and business surveys conducted by the National Research Center at Polco. Since last week’s event was hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, Kempf focused on the business poll.
The last time a city survey was conducted was in 2012, she noted.
“Time to refresh our data,” she said.
A good portion of both surveys had general questions regarding issues that Laguna Beach has in common with other cities across the country, creating a nationwide benchmark for researchers to compare results. There were also some questions specific to LB initiatives.
Kempf said the council would likely have a robust discussion on the findings when the report was presented at last week’s meeting.
“At council meetings, I sometimes hear comments that pit the residents against the business community, I never understand this thinking,” she said, pointing out statistics from Laguna Beach’s National Business Survey results.
Of the 186 responses received (from 2,440 surveys sent out), 73% of the business survey respondents are residents and 71% have had their business in Laguna Beach for more than a decade.
“So not only are these business owners also residents, but they also have their money and livelihood invested in our community,” Kempf said.
Business owners reported a high quality of community, which is not surprising, Kempf said.
Kempf noted that nine out of 10 respondents positively rated the overall quality of life, natural environment, opportunities to attend cultural/arts/music activities and the city as a place to visit. About eight out of 10 responded positively about opportunities for tourism, quality of restaurants and places to eat, quality of service establishments, and public places where people want to spend time.
She pointed out that a majority of respondents also felt positive about the overall economic health of the city.
“This category is more of a qualitative indicator,” Kempf said. “It’s basically asking you ‘What is your gut feeling about the perception of how the city is performing from an economic standpoint?’’’
Although the surveys also emphasized some specific issues in Laguna Beach.
“Unsurprisingly, we do have some challenges,” Kempf noted.
“Affordable housing for employees is abysmal here, and it’s particularly problematic in Laguna Beach,” she said.
This issue was ranked negatively on both surveys, with 73% of business respondents rating it as “poor.” While 62% of the NBS responses ranked the cost of living in the city as poor.
Paying a livable wage is also a problem, she added, with almost half of the NBS responses rating it negatively. The pay gap is likely going to continue unless something globally happens that can help the city adjust and take action, Kempf said.
Only 15% thought the variety of housing options for people who work in LB was good or excellent. Other challenges include the affordability of childcare and parking at workplaces.
“Employee parking is always an issue,” she said.
Parking and traffic in the city overall needs to be improved, she said, sharing the mostly negative to neutral responses from business owners in these categories.
“No great mystery here, it’s not always easy to get around town and it’s not always easy to park,” Kempf said. “We have made some improvements on traffic flow with the scramble intersections on Coast Highway and better synchronization of traffic lights, but we can do better in each of these categories.”
The resident survey also rated parking and traffic negatively.
“Parking continues to be a challenge and it’s time for us to do something about this,” Kempf said, sharing some historic photos of vehicles in Laguna Beach. “I don’t think parking in the ‘20s was great either.”
She shared some of the key issues/factors related to the city’s parking woes: Impacts on roads and neighborhoods; lack of convenience; historical pattern of development; inefficiency; land availability and walkability.
“It’s my personal belief that we can never completely solve the parking problem – we just have too many visitors – (but) we can relieve some of the impacts,” Kempf said.
Kempf also noted the council subcommittee tasked with creating a parking master plan. The first listening session is Tuesday (March 8) at 6 p.m. at the Community and Susi Q Center. This is one step in the process, she noted, and it will allow residents to propose their own ideas.
Job creation in Laguna Beach also needs improvement, she noted, the city underperforms against the benchmark in the areas of attracting and retaining new businesses.
“Hopefully the recent changes to our Downtown Specific Plan will help once the onerous permitting process is abolished along with some targeted business recruitment,” Kempf said.
Regarding the custom questions on the business survey, there were a lot of supportive responses for various initiatives, she pointed out. Although 46% of respondents opposed implementing commercial rent control and 57% percent rejected allowing more franchises in town.
“Franchises are not too popular in our town,” she said.
Kempf also shared some highlights of the resident survey results, including the high positive responses for the overall quality of life.
“Residents overwhelmingly love living in Laguna,” she said.
Residents also are generally pleased with the quality and vibrancy of the city’s business offerings. The results are higher in the recent survey compared to 2012, she noted.
The overall quality of the city’s transportation system received 58% positive responses, something Kempf agreed with, noting that it’s improved with the popular local on-demand service and the trolley program.
Resident respondents generally reacted positively to the custom Laguna Beach questions in the survey. Kempf shared the results of each and elicited applause from the crowd for the 86% supportive results for taking over Laguna Canyon Road from Caltrans in order to underground overhead utilities (and other reasons for taking over the road) as well as the 92% positive responses for allowing year-round public use of the Irvine Bowl and city-owned Festival of Arts grounds.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach
(L-R) City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and Mayor Sue Kempf
The event also included a panel Q&A session with Dupuis, LBPD Chief Jeff Calvert, Community Development Director Marc Wiener and Public Works Director Mark McAvoy. The city leaders discussed crime, transit programs, business opportunities, visitor impact, the Downtown Specific Plan update, parking, housing and more.
Answering a question about how the city can attract new and different businesses with the recently approved updated DSP, Dupuis said there are a lot of interesting concepts that could work in Laguna Beach. She mentioned a wine tasting room where visitors can create art. As the survey results show, there’s not a lot of support for chain or franchise businesses, she noted.
“We want to keep our character and invite businesses with creative ideas,” Dupuis said. “We are really looking forward to all creative ideas coming to our town.”
The Planning Commission has been open to new and unique ideas, Dupuis said, but they still might ask for some changes to make the business “more Laguna-like.”
Under the new DSP, current businesses can get creative as well, she added, noting a Forest Avenue clothing store that is considering adding a coffee bar in a small portion of the boutique. That would not have been allowed under the old regulations, she said.
The updated plan will be implemented soon, Wiener said, as soon as a couple of months.
“All the heavy lifting has been done,” he said.
The DSP will provide additional opportunities for businesses and foster property improvement, Wiener said, but it’s a balance.
“It’s also very protective of the downtown as well, maintaining the character,” he added.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.