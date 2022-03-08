NewLeftHeader

clear sky

61.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

BGCLB alumni and staff member raises funds 030822

BGCLB alumni and staff member raises funds for Campaign to Gain 

Campaign to Gain is an annual peer to peer fundraiser for volunteers, members, parents, staff and the community to raise funds for programs and scholarships at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB).

Campaign to Gain asks that you share your stories about how the club has made a positive impact on your life or family. Then participants share it with their friends and family. 

Tori Jones is a shining example of how the club has influenced a life, and now she has joined the Campaign to Gain fundraiser to help support the club and its members. She has raised over one-third of her donation goal.

BGCLB alumni kids

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of BGCLB

Tori Jones has worked at the BGCLB Bluebird Branch for three years

Jones is both an alumni of BGCLB and staff member. She has been working with their Kinder members at the Bluebird branch for more than three years. This year she is raising money to keep the smiles going. She loves working and spending time with members. Help her reach her goal.

“The Boys & Girls Club is a great place for kids to grow as individuals and make friends that will last a lifetime,” Jones said. “I had attended the club since I was 5! I have now worked with the Bluebird Branch for more than three years, and I have never been happier. Because I have the ability to play sports with them, teach them art such as painting, drawing, ceramics and so much more I feel like a kid again, which is the best job anyone could ask for. Giving to this organization can help these kids have the same amazing experience that I personally had over the years. All donations are greatly appreciated!” 

BGCLB alumni logo

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of BGCLB

Support Jones’ Campaign

For 70 years, BGCLB has helped young people to grow, thrive and reach their potential. Today, their mission is to enable all young people, especially those in the most need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible adults. BGCLB provides a safe, fun and positive environment as well as quality programs that inspire and prepare club members to have a great future.

From preschool to high school, BGCLB gives young people the edge they need to discover their talents, develop life skills and reach their potential. They welcome and serve a diverse community of youth regardless of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability or gender expression.

To support Tori Jones’ page, visitwww.mightycause.com/story/0fdjyf.

BGCLB is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information about BGCLB, go to www.bgclagunabeach.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.