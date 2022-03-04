NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 18  |  March 4, 2022

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Time marches on

Dennis 5Our season’s rainfall is locked at 6.22 inches as we fall further and further behind the curve. We should be at around 10 inches and here comes March – which is the last of the wetter months – with an average of about 2.6 inches. Once March is done, Laguna averages only about 1.5 inches to close out the season, which ends on June 30. Our wettest Marches have been 10.40 inches in 1983, 9.79 in 1938, 8.02 in 1978 and 7.12 in 1992. March 1951 and 1997 were rainless. March 1972 saw only a trace, and March 1962 and 1990 totaled a scant 0.07 inches.

The normal hi-lo temp for March in Laguna is 67-46. The hottest March temp was 95 in 1998 and 1996 – and the coldest March reading was 32 in 1976. 

Daylight Savings starts on Sunday, March 13 when we move our time pieces ahead by one hour. Our Pacific Daylight Time will continue until the first Sunday in November. Recently Washington and Oregon voted for year-long Daylight Savings, but California wasn’t on board for that one, otherwise the unanimous vote would’ve had Pacific Daylight Time all year. The sun is inching higher in the sky each day as our shadows get shorter and warmer days are upon us. Using Main Beach as a vantage point, the sun sets over water at Catalina’s northernmost point.

Any of our local readers who were around during the mega El Niño event from 1982-83, which was dubbed the strongest El Niño of the 20th century, will tell you that was a most dramatic year atmospherically they’d ever witnessed. 

The craziness event occurred on this date, March 1, 1983. Laguna had everything that day. It started out innocently enough with a bright, sparkling clear sunrise but to the south and west, large clusters of anvil-shaped boiling cumulonimbus were lined up offshore getting ready to invade our coast. 

An hour later, the first squall line was on us with intense and frequent lightning and thunder, a driving rain coming in sideways, riding 35mph winds from the southeast, quarter-size hail that covered the ground in white and rotating clouds that popped out three waterspouts – but they did not make landfall. The atmosphere was truly on heavy steroids. 

After two hours of this insanity, things calmed down a bit, so I went outside and checked the rain gauge. It read 2.1 inches of rain in just two hours and the barometer was down to 29.44 inches of mercury (998 millibars). A few moments later, another cluster of super cell thunderstorms made landfall with an additional 1.50 inches of rain in just an hour and 20 minutes, and the barometer continued to plunge. 

Now it was down to 29.30 inches! (992 millibars). The ocean was beyond angry as 10-foot storm waves from every direction were amplified by a 6.2-ft. high tide. Southeast winds buffeted the beach and all the sand from Main Beach south was swept away by this assault of a very angry ocean. By 3 p.m. that afternoon, things were calming down – as the front had blown through here. All told, 3.5 inches of rain had fallen in just over six hours and the barometer bottomed out at 29.25 or 991 millibars! Very seldom does the barometer sink below 29.50 around here, so that’s a big deal

Have a great week, ALOHA!

 

