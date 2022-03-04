NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 18  |  March 4, 2022

The State of the City draws record crowd 030422

The State of the City draws record crowd to wonderful Montage setting

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City Luncheon on Tuesday, March 1 at the Montage Laguna Beach, was considered by most as a universal hit by the record crowd approaching 250 who turned out on a beautiful sunny day at the city’s finest resort.

A mix and mingle reception preceded a wonderful chicken served over a fresh greens lunch salad, followed by a delicious crème brulee dessert. The event was a reminder how the world is finally coming out after nearly two years of avoiding such gatherings. 

The State of the City Hornbuckle Arnold and Laughton

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Tony Rivera Photography

(L-R) Laguna Beach Chamber Interim CEO/President Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold and Julie Laughton, Chamber Chairman Elect

The city’s electeds all made an appearance, including Mayor Sue Kempf, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen and councilmembers Peter Blake, Toni Iseman and George Weiss. They were joined by OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett (5th District), OC Supervisor (2nd District) Katrina Foley, along with Newport Beach City Councilmember Diane Dixon.

The State of the City Laughton, Bartlett

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Chamber Chairman Elect Julie Laughton with OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett (5th District)

Foley and Dixon are presently running campaigns for new seats in the June primary that include Laguna Beach within their representation. Foley is looking to move over and replace Bartlett in the 5th District, while Dixon is running for the newly drawn 72nd Assembly District. 

The State of the City Laughton, Rosansky, Ballesteros

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Chamber Chairman Elect Julie Laughton, Newport Beach Chamber President/CEO Steve Rosansky and Chamber Chairman J.J. Ballesteros

Presentations by Mayor Kempf, Chamber Chair J.J. Ballesteros and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis during lunch highlighted many of this past year’s accomplishments and offered insight into future efforts.

A panel discussion including Dupuis, Police Chief Jeff Calvert, Community Development Director Marc Weiner and Director of Public Works Mark McAvoy, took on audience questions concerning crime, infrastructure, new resident enhancement programs and more.

The State of the City Laughton, Iseman, Bjorkman

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Chamber Chairman Elect Julie Laughton, Councilmember Toni Iseman and Kurt Bjorkman, general manager The Ranch at Laguna Beach

Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, who recently jumped back in to reassume overseeing the chamber’s operations, managed to pull together a very finely tuned program on a somewhat short lead time.

The State of the City Calvert, Laughton

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert and Chamber Chairman Elect Julie Laughton

The attending audience seemed to represent a nice cross-section of interests from across town.

The State of the City Montage

Click on photo for a larger image

The Montage Laguna Beach was the perfect venue for the State of the City Luncheon

Editor’s Note: Look in Stu News Laguna’s Tuesday edition for a close-up of the State of the City address.

 

