 Volume 14, Issue 18  |  March 4, 2022

The Great Food Truck Race kicks off Season 15 in Laguna Beach

The Great Food Truck Race, hosted by Tyler Florence, which airs on Food Network, kicked off Season 15 with a two-day stop in Laguna Beach, filming at venues around town.

Here are some photos taken during Day 1 of filming at Lot 10 next to Art-A-Fair.

The Great Food Truck Race Girl's Got Balls

Photos by Jan Schrieber

“Girl’s Got Balls,” a women-owned food truck from Akutan, Alaska, will be featured on Season 15

The Great Food Truck Race Maybe Cheese

“Maybe Cheese Born With It!” is Toledo, Ohio’s only drag queen mac & cheese food truck

The Great Food Truck Race Salsa Queen

Let’s make it spicy with the “Salsa Queen” food truck

The Great Food Truck Race ESO

 The “ESO Artisanal Pasta” food truck brings the authentic taste of Italy across New Jersey

The Great Food Truck Race Southern Pride

 The “Southern Pride Asian Fusion” food truck is powered by three military veterans who met at culinary school

Editor’s Note: Stay tuned for Stu News Laguna’s Tuesday edition, to check out Day 2 and where The Great Food Truck Race filmed in town…let’s get rolling. 

 

