 Volume 14, Issue 18  |  March 4, 2022

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Laguna Beach High School water polo star makes USA Women’s National Team for upcoming tour

Fair Game Toms new headshotThe USA Water Polo Women’s National Team returns to major competition next week in Lima, Peru at the FINA Intercontinental Cup. It will be the first tournament action since the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Incredibly, Laguna Beach High School sophomore Ava Knepper has been invited to participate as one of the 14 teammates selected. Quite a feat for someone of her age.

She’ll join Genoa Rossi, also of Laguna Beach.

The teams scheduled matches include Brazil (March 7), Colombia (March 8) and Kazakhstan (March 9), leading up to the playoff rounds.

The event serves as a qualifier for the upcoming FINA World League Super Final with the top four teams securing spots for the event later this year.

• • •

Hugely important next week is the Parking Master Plan Subcommittee Listening Session on Tuesday, March 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Community and Susi Q Center, 380 3rd St.

The public is encouraged to attend and offer up input on parking solutions that will “help formulate the framework of the anticipated Parking Master Plan Study.”

The plan is to evaluate all existing parking conditions/problems/et al and make recommendations on how to improve them.

It’s been an ongoing issue that people have regularly voiced concerns about. And, it’s not going away, hence this attempt at a solution. I encourage you to not stand on the sidelines but rather get engaged. 

Now’s your chance to express your voice!

• • •

At the City Council meeting earlier this week, some of the highlights included the unanimous approval of the South Swell Ice Cream shop with outdoor dining and take-out services; the re-consideration of calming traffic speed bumps for the 800 block of Bluebird Canyon; and the approval of a revocable encroachment permit at a pedestrian entry gate at 718 Coast View Drive.

The last item is obviously controversial and opposition’s complaints are well-founded and centered around a previously agreed tradeoff years ago that allowed use of a zero-foot setback for new property developed there.

Now, some two decades later, the tradeoff that ensured a public access walkway through the property would remain in place, could disappear with the change.

• • •

Weather permitting, the Patriots Day Parade is on tap for tomorrow, running from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 

A number of honorees will be recognized along the route, including Grand Marshal Andrew Barnicle, former long-time artistic director for the Laguna Playhouse; Laguna Beach High School tennis coach Rick Conkey, who’ll be honored as Athlete of the Year; Cindy Prewitt, founder of Laguna Beach Live! as Citizen of the Year; LBHS seniors Morgan Zavnik and William Coffey, both Junior Citizens of the Year; and Marine veteran Bill Sandlin, who will be the Honored Patriot.

• • •

After months of work, historic Riddle Field was set to unveil its new self, tonight, but due to the anticipation of weather concerns, including possible rain and thunder in the forecast, the Little League Board of Directors met yesterday and moved festivities for the Opening Day Celebrations back to Sunday, March 6.

But don’t worry, it’ll still be worth the wait.

Here’s the new plan: At 1 p.m., the food trucks arrive and there will be the introduction and displaying of the new Riddle Field merchandise, complete with an autograph session by designer SLi DAWG. It’s cool!

Then, at 1:15 p.m. comes the players’ parade, with everyone encouraged to wear any and all baseball jerseys.

Next up at 1:30 p.m. is the Opening Ceremony that will proudly highlight the upgrades made to the Riddle Field and recognize those people who’ve taken such an instrumental role. 

And then it’s what everyone has been waiting months for, a ballgame. It’ll follow at 3 p.m. with a friendly competition between the Rotary and the VFW.

• • •

Still in the world of sports, last month the Laguna Beach AYSO Boys U12 All Star team battled to win the Southern Regional Championships that now allows them to move on to the Western States Championship next weekend in Menlo Park.

Despite missing several players and having another fight through a foot injury, the team rallied through it all to overcome. According to coach Trigg Garner, “The boys were clicking on all cylinders and we hope that momentum carries us through the Western Championships.”

Games will be played the weekend of March 12-13. 

Good luck boys!

Fair Game SNL 3.4 soccer team celebration

Laguna Beach All Stars celebrate their Southern Regional Championship and move on to the Western States Championship

• • •

Congrats to our Friends of the Laguna Food Pantry who realized the approval of their carport at Wednesday night’s Planning Commission meeting.

According to Executive Director Anne Belyea, “The open-air covered area will be a game-changer for our dedicated volunteers who spend hours each day erecting and dismantling pop-ups and tents for food distribution. With rain heading our way, we’re especially looking forward to soon having a permanent structure in place in front of the Laguna Food Pantry.

“We are grateful that the Planning Commissioners, City staff and everyone involved recognized that to continue to meet the needs of struggling families, a permanent structure is imperative.”

Congrats LFP!

B-t-w, keep those egg cartons coming, they’re a huge help!

• • •

Live! at the Museum will feature a free matinee concert with solo saxophonist Douglas Masek this Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. Non-members can also attend for $14.

Masek “plays a variety of musical styles for classical and contemporary to jazz.” His accomplishments include performing on motion picture soundtracks, with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and the Transylvania Philharmonic Orchestra.

Advanced reservations are recommended.

• • •

Have you noticed the blue and yellow lights on the Main Beach Lifeguard Tower? Beginning Wednesday, the City has been joining other cities around the world in their support for the people of Ukraine.

It’s a nice touch and a great reminder.

Fair Game SNL 3.4 Lifeguard tower

• • •

Finally, don’t forget that this Monday, March 7, features an afternoon Arbor Day celebration from 3-5 p.m. at Bluebird Park. Tree lovers unite!

 

