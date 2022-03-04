Consolidated trash enclosure proposed 030422

Consolidated trash enclosure proposed on parking spaces in alley downtown, commission directs staff to improve aesthetic design

By SARA HALL

The Planning Commission this week unanimously continued a consolidated trash enclosure project proposed for the alley between Forest and Ocean avenues in downtown. Commissioners directed city staff to improve the aesthetic design of the building and review all possible locations.

Commissioners voted 4-0 on Wednesday (March 2) to continue the item and direct city staff to redesign the appearance of the building. Commissioner Steve Kellenberg was absent.

They also asked staff to hold an aesthetic review with the newly formed subcommittee (consisting of Chair Pro Tem Jorg Dubin and Commissioner Susan Whitin).

All commissioners agreed that the alley really needs to be cleaned up.

“The alley…is pretty much a disaster,” Dubin said.

The concept of removing all the separate trash dumpsters is an aesthetically good idea.

“It’s a really rundown situation, that entire lane…it’s a really sorry looking mess,” Whitin agreed.

Consolidating the trash will be a big improvement, she noted, suggesting it could be incorporated into the overall Forest Lane improvement plan.

Plans call for a 566-square-foot trash enclosure at 225 Ocean Ave. The area is bounded by Ocean Avenue on the west, Little Freebirds and Sushi Laguna on the north, Forest Lane on the east and Hennessey’s Tavern on the south.

The proposed structure would take up three parking spaces in the existing 18-space parking lot, explained Capital Program Manager Tom Perez. It would house the trash receptacles for adjacent Forest Avenue businesses.

The approved motion also directed staff to ensure they have exhausted every other possible location option with lesser or no parking impact.

Wednesday’s discussion focused on the loss of public parking spaces, and whether two or three spots were noteworthy in the bigger parking issue in the city. There was also some concern about whether or not the city should give up public parking on their own property for private use.

Consolidating the trash is a good idea for multiple reasons, Whitin said, the hiccup – as usual – is the parking.

“Every project, even this little project of a trash enclosure, has a parking problem,” she said. “(Although) I can’t see how converting these two spaces (is) the straw to break the camel’s back on this project.”

Everything comes back to parking, agreed Commission Chair Steve Goldman, and it is absolutely clear parking is an issue in the city, but this is a drop in the bucket.

“A couple of spaces net…is frankly irrelevant in this situation,” Goldman said. “It’s a very minor, minor component of a very big problem.”

Although, it all adds up, said Commissioner Ken Sadler. There have been changes over the years that resulted in a loss of parking spaces, he noted. He knows how tough parking is in downtown already.

“Losing even a few, or two more, it’s all adding up,” Sadler said.

One of the three spaces is already being used by a contractor collecting trash, Perez explained, so that one space is essentially not a loss. In general, the public works department is always looking for other ways to add parking, he added.

“We feel confident that we can make up for that (loss of parking),” Perez said.

Overall, there’s going to be a balance, he added.

Sadler thought the idea to consolidate trash meant the businesses would work together and it would be done on private property.

“I never imagined that the city would take that on and use city property to provide that for private businesses,” he said.

The city is essentially giving up the public property for private business use, Sadler pointed out.

“Basically, what we’re proposing here is that three city parking spots are going to be used now to facilitate consolidated trash area for private businesses,” Sadler explained.

Perez noted that the businesses would continue to pay their “fair share” for the use.

Staff looked at the Bank of America site and another site near the restroom building, Perez said, but they found the “heavy users” of the trash bins would be the restaurants closer to this parking lot.

“The thought was we’d start there and, hopefully with the success of the program, we’d be able to pursue the one on private property,” he explained.

Ultimately, commissioners directed staff to review all possible locations and compare the related parking impact.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A draft rendering of the proposed trash enclosure

There were also some commissioner comments about the aesthetics of the enclosure.

Plans for the structure include stuccoed concrete block walls, steel access gates and a steel roof. The suggested color palette is a smooth stucco finish in beige and the trim and exposed metal painted a dark brown. There are some optional finishes that could improve the aesthetics, Perez said, including tile accents, precast decorative caps, cast in-place caps, or vining/climbing plants.

Whitin said it should be treated with the same respect as the nearby restroom building. They can design a really good building, but this proposal isn’t it.

“It shouldn’t look like a trash enclosure in that location, this is right downtown,” Whitin said. “It really should be a beautiful, beautiful building – whatever that means – but I think we have a long way to go on the building (design).”

It doesn’t have to look like a trash enclosure to function as a trash enclosure, she added.

While other commissioners were on the fence about the appearance of the enclosure, they agreed it could be better.

“How do you make a place that convenes trash cans look beautiful? It’s a little bit of a challenge because it is what it is: It’s an enclosure,” Dubin said.

The details (like tile or stucco) could use a little more refinement and the roof design could be adjusted, he added.

The 2020 draft Downtown Action Plan identified a trash enclosure on lot 4 as one potential improvement in the area to encourage pedestrian activity, Perez explained.

The alley is back of house for several restaurants and other retailers. There are several trash containers stored along the alley which create an unsightly appearance and require multiple daily trips for trash collection, he said.

“The reasoning for this proposed trash enclosure is to improve aesthetics and further the efforts to clean up and activate the Forest Lane alley,” Perez said.

The group trash space will serve 18 businesses along Forest Lane. By consolidating the trash, this will allow the businesses to clean up a bit behind their property, Perez said.

It will also meet the state mandates for trash collection, Perez added.

The proposed project would provide a consolidated enclosure for trash, recycle and food waste containers to Forest Avenue businesses so they would no longer need to store their containers in the alley. In addition, the trash enclosure would provide a location for the Forest Promenade day porter to discard trash.

The enclosure would not address the grease canisters, Perez confirmed.

The structure would be owned and maintained by the city. Each business using the enclosure would pay their fair share of the cost for trash collection, Perez confirmed. These costs are determined by waste management and would be similar to the costs businesses are currently paying for waste collection, he explained.

In order to make it easily work for the participating businesses, Perez suggested the city could provide carts so employees weren’t carrying bags all the way to the enclosure.

Dubin questioned the trade-off between losing three public parking spaces and the actual use of the lane by pedestrians.

“I’m kind of curious if it gets cleaned up aesthetically, are more people going to go ‘Oh let’s walk down Forest Lane’ because for most people it’s just a pass-through,” Dubin said. “It’s not really something that’s a strollable piece of property…there’s not things going on back there, they’re all back of businesses. So I’m just curious…to the trade-off between of aesthetics and losing three parking spots.”

This is a critical first step in activating the area, Perez said, and it could eventually change the use of that alley, whether that means providing options for outdoor dining back there or just giving businesses an opportunity to clean up.

There was also some concern that the California Coastal Commission could see the removal of public parking spaces as conflicting to the mission of providing coastal access. Although city staff feels they are making up for that in other ways.

Only a few speakers shared their thoughts during public comment.

Longtime local resident Bradford Charlton said while the trash cans in the alley aren’t particularly pretty, there’s been so many changes in the area over the years that parking has become very challenging.

“It’s tough finding parking downtown, it’s really tough,” he said.

He also raised concern that the alley will become a bigger mess when restaurant employees carry dripping trash bags to the enclosure.

Although a couple of local business owners supported the proposal.

Alessandro Pirozzi, who owns Italian restaurant Alessa, said it’s a unique and helpful idea. The trash will be protected from people rifling through the individual bins and it will help consolidate their other bins (like grease, linen, etc.) in their own area.

“We have a lot going on in the alley,” Pirozzi said.

Moving the trash from the back to the enclosure will also open up some space for employee parking, he noted.

It’s a good first step to upgrading the area and helping the overall look of the lane, agreed Catherine Rinehart.

“You have to start somewhere,” she said. “I think this is a great start.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.