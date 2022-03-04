NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 18  |  March 4, 2022

Live! at the Museum – Sunday matinee and Jazz Wednesdays are back

On Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m., Laguna Live! welcomes solo saxophonist Douglas Masek to Live! at the Museum, their series of chamber music concerts in partnership with Laguna Art Museum. 

Internationally renowned saxophonist Douglas Masek plays in a variety of styles from classical and contemporary to jazz. Consistently garnering critical acclaim, “...playing is smooth, sinuous, stunning, stylish, dazzling and glowing with the requisite rich color (Los Angeles Times). Masek’s talent has allowed him to perform with many celebrated artists such as John Legend, Elvis Costello, Diana Krall and many more.

The concert is free to Laguna Live! members and museum members. Tickets are $14 for non-members. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the art museum at www.lagunaartmuseum.org, or by calling 949.494.8971. Arrive early to enjoy the art. Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Jazz Wednesdays are back

Laguna Live!’s popular Jazz Wednesdays series opens on Wednesday March 23 at [seven degrees], located at 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Enjoy a performance by the Laguna Live! All Stars featuring world-renowned trumpeter and flugelhorn player, Bijon Watson and a Jazz Celebration of the music of Stevie Wonder. 

The All Stars are comprised of Grammy-nominated pianist and composer John Beasley; saxophonist Tom Luer, featured on the Grammy-winning recording “The Brill Building Project”; on vocals, William Hanford Lee Jr., known for his work with Gladys Knight and recording artist Leona Lewis, and critically acclaimed guitarist Will Brahm. More talent to be announced.

The concert takes place from 6-8 p.m. with intermission. The doors open at 5 p.m. to enjoy social time with the bar open and pre-paid food bites. Tickets are $35 in advance; $40 at the door and available at www.lagunalive.org. or by calling 949.715.9713. 

Save the Date for more jazz: Upcoming Jazz Wednesdays are scheduled for April 6, April 20 and May 4 with artists to be announced.

 

