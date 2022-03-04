NewLeftHeader

 March 4, 2022

Mozart Classical Orchestra to perform March 6

Ami Porat, the music director of the Mozart Classical Orchestra announced the second program of the orchestra’s 2021-2022 season, featuring three Mozart masterpieces celebrating the orchestra’s 37th season and the belated anniversary of its namesake’s birthday.

The orchestra has returned to the Artists Theatre in Laguna Beach High School where it played its first professional season in 1985.

“The venue has very good acoustics complementing the warmth and intimacy of the classic chamber orchestra programs offered,” said Porat.

Celebrating the 266th anniversary of Mozart’s birthday, the concert will feature an all-Mozart program, with violin virtuoso Myroslava Khomik in Mozart’s third Violin Concerto in Gmajor, K. 216. The overture to Lucio Silla, an opera written when the composer was 15, opens the festivities. The concert concludes with the master’s Symphony No. 34, a rarely performed masterpiece, deserving of the highest ranking in the performed repertoire.

Tickets are $39 and can be ordered online. Visit https://mozartorchestra.org/tickets.

For more information on the Mozart Classical Orchestra, go to www.mozartorchestra.org.

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

