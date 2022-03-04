NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 18  |  March 4, 2022

Laguna Canyon Conservancy March speaker to focus on Green Vision

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) is a volunteer environmental group dedicated to save Laguna Canyon and preserve it in its natural state. Due to COVID-19 and other variants, LCC programs are being held via Zoom this year. JOIN LCC on Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. The public is invited, however attendance is limited to 100 people.

This program will feature Melanie Schlotterbeck, who is the Green Vision Project Coordinator for the regional non-profit Friends of Harbors, Beaches and Parks (FHBP). She manages multiple coalitions and focuses on policy work at the local, regional and statewide levels. Part of her work includes managing the Green Vision Map, which documents the existing protected natural lands and those in need of protection. Schlotterbeck was deeply involved in the creation of the Orange County Transportation Authority’s Renewed Measure M Mitigation Program, which has protected 1,300 acres and funded restoration of 350 acres to date. Since 2007 she has served as the vice chair for the committee that oversees the Mitigation Program.

Laguna Canyon Melanie Schlotterbeck

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCC

Melanie Schlotterbeck is the featured speaker at the LCC March meeting

The Green Vision Map documents the wish list of conservation properties in and around Orange County and is the basis of FHBP’s work. From supporting acquisitions to identifying properties for inclusion in the statewide conservation efforts, FHBP has assisted filling in the conservation gaps in multiple ways. Most recently, the organization has taken the lead on replicating the Orange County Transportation Authority’s Mitigation Program – of which FHBP was instrumental in creating – across a six countywide geography in Southern California. 

From this presentation, attendees will learn about the Green Vision Project, FHBP’s work to protect additional lands and some of the tools it uses, as well as a new Park Legacy Mapping project being developed to ensure existing regional parks remain protected.

To join the Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/i/86574603148. Meeting ID: 865 7460 3148. One tap mobile +17207072699,,86574603148# US (Denver); +12532158782,,86574603148# US (Tacoma); Dial by your location +1 720 707 2699 US (Denver); +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma).

To suggest questions, send to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., a day prior to the meeting, or use Chat during the meeting.

For information about the Laguna Canyon Conservancy, go to www.lagunacanyonconservancy.org.

The LCC is a nonprofit organization, however, donations are generally not tax deductible. Since they do take positions on issues of public policy, the LCC is not a 501(c)3 organization, but a 501(c)4.

 

