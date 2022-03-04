NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 18  |  March 4, 2022

Giving circle – Believe in Miracles 030422

Giving circle – Believe in Miracles – makes miracles come true for community members

By DIANNE RUSSELL

In 2004, Laguna Beach resident Monica Mehren Thompson – who was a hospice physician at Kaiser for 26 years and is now retired – asked the question, “How hard is it to say you’ll give a dollar a day?” 

Evidently, for the group she founded, Believe in Miracles, it’s not difficult. Since its inception, this “giving circle” has donated $184,000 to members of Orange County communities, including Laguna Beach. In the last 5 years alone, the OC groups (Mission Viejo, Yorba Linda and Huntington Beach) have given $75,579 back into the community – every penny that was donated. 

The power of multiplication

“Let’s say you were part of a group where everyone gave a dollar a day, pooled the money and gave it to needy people in your community,” Mehren Thompson explained. “The power of multiplication makes it much more powerful. That is the concept of a ‘giving circle.’”

giving circle stone

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Believe in Miracles

Giving circle meets four times a year 

Mehren Thompson got the idea for a “giving circle” when she read an article in Money Magazine about a Wisconsin group that was doing the same thing. “At the time, I thought ‘I could do that,’” she said.

Initially, the group met in Mission Viejo, and then branched out to include groups in Yorba Linda and Huntington Beach. Unlike most charitable organizations, there is no overhead, so every dollar that is donated, goes out to fill a need. To avoid overhead and other restrictions, the group has chosen not have 501(c)3 status as a nonprofit, so members cannot write donations off on their taxes. 

How it works

Each group meets four times a year which equals a donation of $91.25 at each meeting, or a total of $365 a year. Meetings last between 60-90 minutes, and that is the extent of the time commitment.

“We’re a group of cheerful givers,” said Mehren Thompson. “We don’t check up on members for their donations. Some give sporadically. One woman recently paid for a full year. One member I hadn’t seen in three years suddenly showed up. We don’t take anyone off of the distribution list unless they ask to be removed.”

giving circle packing bags

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Believe in Miracles

Members packing gift bags, Christmas 2021

At the meetings, members bring names and stories of loved ones, friends or acquaintances that have a need that the group could fill. Some examples of filled needs in the past included grocery cards, gas cards, payment of utility bills, health insurance premium payment, as well as items like beds and high chairs. 

The group then determines what funds are available to distribute, and democratically decides who will receive what and the checks are written on the spot. Recipients receive their gifts with a letter that tells a bit about the group. 

Hands-on activities

“As we have grown and matured, groups have also branched out to include hands-on activities, with Thanksgiving basket deliveries, backpack assembly and distribution, distribution of senior bags to homebound seniors, creation of hygiene bags for the homeless and many other things,” said Mehren Thompson.

Mehren Thompson is particularly committed to seniors. She and her husband deliver Meals on Wheels weekly in the Laguna community. “Last Christmas we assembled 215 bags at my house with things such as fuzzy socks, toiletries and toothpaste, Keenex, notebooks and Almond Roca to deliver to the Meals on Wheels seniors we see every week. They were bowled over. For many, these were the only gifts they received during the holidays.”

giving circle senior

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Believe in Miracles

Laguna senior who received a gift bag during the holidays

Believe in Miracles did hit some roadblocks during the past two Christmas seasons. During lockdown, they had to do the packing alone in shifts, this year it was pouring rain and they had to do it inside (instead of outside) and limit the volunteers to the vaccinated only.

“People were so generous during the pandemic,” Mehren Thompson said. “We collected $17,000 between the two groups during that time, and that’s more than we ever have collected. Some people were writing out checks for $1,000 and $1,500 to donate.”

Partnering with community

“We work with Waymakers and we contact them every three months to ask them what they need,” Mehren Thompson said. Waymakers is a nonprofit resource building safer communities by helping people find their way. Whether redirecting youth offenders, helping sheltered children get back on track, unifying troubled families, resolving community conflicts or empowering victims of violence, Waymakers helps clients advance beyond crisis.

They also work with Jay Grant from the Sawdust Festival. “The artists were struggling during the pandemic and needed funds,” she said. 

Believe in Miracles: 2021

Mehren Thompson commends those in the “giving circle,” explaining that their commitments vary. “For some members, they attend the meetings, make their quarterly donation and help with deciding how to spend the money. Others just send their contribution regularly and have never attended a meeting. Yet others show up to help with assembling, delivering and putting their hands on our projects. Some of them serve our group by being the eyes and ears to alert us of needs in the community. Some come out of nowhere and fill a need right when we need it. We would not be who we are without each member and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.” 

Total amount given to the community for Believe in Miracles Orange County:  $17,078 (up from $12, 274 last year, 39% increase); Mission Viejo, $10,508 (up from $7,063 last year, 49% increase) and Yorba Linda, $6,570 (up from $4,990 last year, 32% increase).

giving circle laundry baskets

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Believe in Miracles

Laundry baskets ready for delivery 

Here are some of the activities the members got involved in: shopping, assembly and distribution of gift bags, laundry baskets of household items, groceries; assembly and distribution of hygiene bags to the homeless; assembling gift bags for homebound seniors, with delivery via the Meals on Wheels van; shopping for clothes for children; simple needs of seniors, and seeing to it that they arrived where they were bound; working with HIS House, a transitional housing program to fill some of their gaps in items; forming relationships with senior centers and under-supported schools and to be available when needs arise in these sites; being loyal donors of Lot 318, which serves low-income families in Placentia; forming new relationships with local high schools which has allowed the youth shelter in Laguna Beach to supply needed items.

giving circle gifts

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Believe in Miracles

Christmas gift bags, 2021

According to Mehren Thompson, “I am awed with our members, their passion, their creativity and the joy they exude. This is a little grass roots organization that has really stepped out! We are a true example of the benefits of multiplication.” 

The membership has grown in Laguna. “We used to meet at Kaiser MV. If we get more members, we can start meeting at my house,” Mehren Thompson said. 

“The work Believe in Miracles does is very gratifying,” she added. “I hope people will start to know our name.”

For more information or to be put on a mailing list, contact Mehren Thompson at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call her at 949.702.1429.

 

