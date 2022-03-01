NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

Guest Column

Positive residual outcomes of NOT repairing/improving yourself

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

We’re all on a quest to some degree to improve ourselves – personal growth, self-development, self-help, spiritual awakening – that we’ve made into the multi-billion-dollar industry and I am a part of this industry. 

Would you believe me that there are many positive consequences of NOT improving yourself?

Here’s my list. I hope that it gives you pause and see how not being on a constant quest for self-improvement can in fact help your journey of self-discovery. 

–When you get off of your own case, you tend to ease up on everyone else around you. Which makes you way more fun to be around. Way more. Only good can come of that. 

You will probably be more accepting of the way people are. And by “accepting” I don’t mean that you stay in unhealthy relationships with narcissists (insane), or that you hire people purely for their potential (risky), or that you join the committee just to be a good sport (ugh). By “accept” I mean that you stop expending energy trying to change other people, which means that you will have so much more energy for LIVING your life. This calls for an “OMG!” There, I said it. OMG. 

–You will get to flush at least half of your vitamin supplements because you remember that your body knows

–Think of all that extra time you’ll have with less therapy. Less therapy = more playing, which turns out to be very therapeutic. And you’ll save on parking. 

–You will do much less explaining and defending of yourself (which is usually crazy making anyway). Who cares what they think?! You are going to: 

Dare to under-achieve in the over-pleasing department.

–As my friend Maya puts it and reminded me recently, you will stop saying yes when you mean no. How cool is THAT? Very, very cool. Like, unleash your consciousness kind of cool. 

–Constant self-improvement has numerous associated costs. With all the money you’ll save on workshops on how to have more joy in your life, you could afford a holiday that would be incredibly joyful. 

You will have significantly, substantially, epically less guilt which drives so much self-improvement neuroses. And less guilt means your digestion will improve and happiness really stems from good digestion. Even monks and motivational speakers know that. And positive consequence #10 of not improving yourself.

You’ll have time to help others improve their lives. Which might be the best self-improvement methodology, ever. 

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

