 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

LPAPA/LOCA offers Laguna Beauty FP 030122

LPAPA/LOCA offers Laguna Beauty Virtual Paint Together with Mark Fehlman on March 8

Don’t miss this opportunity to paint with LPAPA Signature Artist Mark Fehlman on Tuesday, March 8 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fehlman will demonstrate his painting process from start to finish in this online virtual visit to one of his favorite places to paint – Heisler Park in Laguna. 

This is one of a series of live-streamed education experiences offered through a Laguna Beach grant funded art education collaboration with LPAPA and LOCA Arts Education.

Participants paint together “live” with Fehlman, using his same photo reference as he leads viewers step by step through his painting demonstration – or you can choose to watch his live-streamed demo then paint later with exclusive unlimited access to the (pause and paint) session recording that will follow. Fehlman will answer questions live, and at the end of the demo, he has a special giveaway for one lucky registrant. Fehlman will be using oil paints, however, all painting mediums and experience levels are welcome.

LPAPA LOCA laguna essence

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of markfehlman.com

“Laguna Essence,” one of Fehlman’s recent paintings

For 30 years, Fehlman practiced as a successful architect; half of those years were as a design partner with Fehlman LaBarre Architects. His artistic career started in his youth, as a well-known fiber artist. Throughout high school and into college, he had successful shows in Laguna Beach, Los Angeles and San Francisco. 

“I have been painting for about 15 years and have made it my career for over 10 years,” said Fehlman on his website. “I love to paint from the life that surrounds me. I paint in an impressionistic style, marked by energetic brushwork, and use thick and thin layers of paint, patterns of light and dark and a rich palette of colors to capture the moment.”

LPAPA LOCA landscape

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mike Tauber

Mark Fehlman painting “Sierra Majesty”

Registration Fee: $20 for LPAPA & LOCA Members, $40 for Non-Members. Note: LPAPA Members must login for Member price; LOCA Members can login if they are also a LPAPA Member or apply the discount code LOCA2022 at check-out (must be an active member for discount).

Advance registration is required to receive the Zoom access link and lesson material before the live-stream broadcast. Participants must register no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, March 7 to receive Zoom access link needed to join the live-streamed event on Tuesday, March 8. Registrations received after 5 p.m. March 7 will receive access to watch the recording, however, access to the live stream cannot be assured. The recording will be available exclusively to registrants through a private link for unlimited post-event watching (link available within 72 hours after the live broadcast).

To learn more about this event and to register, click here. All paid registrants will receive exclusive access to the private mentor session recording after the live-streamed event. 

For more information, contact Rosemary Swimm, executive director, LPAPA at 949.376.3635.

 

