NewLeftHeader

clear sky

70.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

Rum Social opening next week 030122

Rum Social opening next week

Rum Social two booths

Click on photo for a larger image

Rum Social bar corner

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Rum Social

Rum Social Kitchen & Cocktails, the new eatery in the old Watermarc space, is opening to the public next week. Stay tuned for more Rum Social details in this Friday’s “Best of Laguna Beach” column from Diane Armitage.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.