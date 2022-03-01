NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

Local entrepreneur of new farm stand 030122

Local entrepreneur of new farm stand – A Work in Produce – has a passion for produce and the planet

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

For the past three weeks, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-5 p.m., visitors to the Lumberyard Courtyard may have noticed the sudden appearance of a small farmers’ market. On those days, tables of plump blueberries and strawberries, luscious leafy lettuces, globe-size avocados, homemade tortillas and bread and all manner of tasty, nutrient-dense food “greet” passersby.

An extension of the Flower Stand, owned by Katie MacDonald since 2016, A Work in Produce is a perfect fit. What goes better together than food and flowers? 

local entrepreneur katie and danielle

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Katie MacDonald, owner of the Flower Stand, with Danielle Gromet of A Work in Produce 

At A Work in Produce, proprietor Danielle Gromet, who was born and raised in Laguna, offers the finest in produce and goods she’s meticulously selected for her customers. The market is the fulfillment of Gromet’s dream to bring fresh seasonal produce to her hometown. 

 “I came by the Flower Stand many times looking for Katie and I finally found her one day when she was here,” said Gromet. “She liked the idea of the produce stand as an extension of her shop, and we’ve become good friends.” 

Gromet’s parents Rona and Stevan have lived in Laguna for 40 years and are known for holding fundraisers in their home. In fact, her father was the catalyst that sparked Gromet’s interest in nutrition and the idea of “food as medicine.”

local entrepreneur blueberries

Click on photo for a larger image

The produce is selected from a variety of local farms

After graduating from Colorado University in Boulder with a degree in Marketing, Gromet thought she would get a corporate job, but instead found she had a passion for farming. 

“My dad was diagnosed with cancer and I wanted to help in a real way,” she said. “I got a Holistic Nutrition Certificate. During the pandemic, I did a paid apprenticeship at The Ecology Center, and I fell in love with it. I found out how important the soil is in growing nutritious food, which was something that they didn’t talk about in the Holistic Nutrition certification process. At The Ecology Center, we went through the whole process from seeds, to how they’re planted and grown and the regeneration of the soil.”

The Ecology Center, a 28-acre farm, located in the heart of San Juan Capistrano, produces the highest quality fruits, vegetables, berries, herbs and flowers. As stated on their website, “We are in business to shift culture. By curating ecological experiences for everyone, we provide creative yet achievable solutions for thriving on planet earth.”

locall entrepreneur juice

Click on photo for a larger image

Juice Club

At its core, regenerative agriculture is farming and ranching in harmony with nature. Practitioners take a broader view of their role in the world, especially in terms of soil and nutrient cycles. The focus is on rebuilding organic matter and living biodiversity in soil, which produces increasingly nutrient-dense food year after year – while rapidly sequestering excess atmospheric carbon underground to reverse climate change.

“During my apprenticeship,” said Gromet, “my eyes were opened to how the food and farm industry work, and I wanted to bring back what I learned to my local community. Along with selling organic fruits, veggies and other goodies, I also intend to only carry items with minimal to no packaging, use as little waste as possible, and most importantly impact and educate the community on food and farming. Where your food comes from matters, what food you put in your body matters, who you support/buy from matters and the footprint you leave behind matters.”

local entrepreneur produce

Click on photo for a larger image

The best regional produce

To help spread the word, Gromet supports local farms and her customers enjoy the tastiest, most nutrient-dense food in the region. To this end, she spends her off days collecting the best produce and products available. “I have a good relationship with the farms,” she said. “Just yesterday I went to Fallbrook for the avocados and I go to the Santa Monica Farmers Market. They have the largest selection of organic produce in Southern California.”

Many farms are represented in the abundant supply of produce in her stand: Weiser Farms, Dickinson Farms, Sunny Cal Farms, Apricot Lane Farms, The Garden of Finley Farms, JB Farms, to name a few. Origen, the coffee she carries, comes in unique blends. The homemade tortillas and bread are from Tehachapi Grain Project. “They grow and mill all their grains,” said Gromet. 

Last Wednesday, a constant stream of visitors stopped to buy from the stand. So far, the marketing has been through Nextdoor Neighbor and by “word of mouth.”

local entrepreneur customers

Click on photo for a larger image

A steady stream of customers 

“Farming is pretty cool, and I found my real passion is providing the produce and the knowledge,” Gromet said. “My original idea was just to have a pop-up, but we got such a good reaction and I really like this location. My goal is to supply the produce and then education and be part of the movement.” 

What does she think about the farm stand that is planned for the canyon? “I don’t think of the other local stands as a threat,” she said. “I think it’s great. I want to work with like-minded people who have a passion for nutritious food. I want everyone to catch onto the movement, so the more, the merrier.”

local entrepreneur flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Future plans to coordinate the colors of fruits/vegetables and flowers

In the works is a plan to support local artisans. “My friend Amber Bewick makes scarves and she designed my logo,” Gromet said and shows off the one she’s wearing.

As she chats with a group waiting to check out, it’s easy to see that Gromet clearly enjoys interacting with the visitors to her stand. “I love to talk to the customers,” she said. “They’ll ask how to prepare something and I’ll give them ideas.

As for upcoming plans for A Work in Produce, Gromet said, “In the future, Katie and I want to coordinate the colors of the flowers and produce. I also hope to expand the days that the farm stand is open.” 

For the time being, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12- 5 p.m., make it a point to stop by A Work in Produce. 

Follow A Work in Produce @workinproduce and the Flower Stand @theflowerstand on Instagram.

A Work in Produce/the Flower Stand is located at 384 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

