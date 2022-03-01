NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

Laguna Art Museum’s California Cool Art Auction FP 030122

Laguna Art Museum’s California Cool Art Auction features Chis Gwaltney, Victor Hugo Zayas donated artworks

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) presents the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction, a museum-curated event featuring more than 100 works by California’s most coveted artists. Online bidding, which began February 5, culminates with the in-person auction at LAM this Saturday, March 5 from 6-9 p.m.

Bid from anywhere via Artsy for a variety of quality paintings, sculptures and prints including the artworks from Chris Gwaltney and Victor Hugo Zayas.

Laguna Art Museum s Gwaltney

Photos courtesy of LAM

Chris Gwaltney’s “Love Letters,” oil on linen, 2021

Chris Gwaltney’s colorful paintings are filled with evidence of their maker’s hand: scratched-out forms, visible preparatory drawings and overpainted areas. Influenced by the loose brushstrokes and color palettes of Bay Area Figurative artists Richard Diebenkorn and Nathan Oliviera, Gwaltney’s paintings are caught between representation and abstraction. In Risking Self (2016), an ambiguous figure floats through the center of the canvas. Appearing both finished and unresolved, Gwaltney’s paintings depict the artist caught in mid-action. Gwaltney’s work has been on the cover of Art Week Magazine, and he has exhibited in New York City, California and London. His works belong in private collections throughout the U.S.

Laguna Art Museum s Zayas

Victor Hugo Zayas’ “LA River,” oil on paper, 1991

Mexican-born Los Angeles artist, Victor Hugo Zayas, has long been captivated by the Los Angeles River. He has lived and worked in the industrial neighborhood of warehouses, factories and rail yards northeast of downtown Los Angeles that is bisected by the river. His signature style developed over decades of practice informs the mood of the industrial scenes he paints: thick brushstrokes applied in layers, producing dynamic and evocative canvases. Zayas lives with the river – it is an enduring object of his fascination, as it is for so many Angelenos – and paints it as he sees and feels it.

The in-person auction on March 5 celebrates 40 years of connecting artists, collectors and the community and is the museum’s most important fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from this event keep the museum vibrant and support future California-focused exhibitions and programs. 

Guests will enjoy delicious bites, a hosted bar and lively entertainment by Good Foot! DJ Dennis Owens and performer Michael Rayner, all in a creative and unique setting. The artists’ works will be displayed throughout the museum and are available for purchase via silent and live auction led by Aaron Bastian of Bonhams. 

Your support of this event ensures that LAM can continue its mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions and enhancing art education for all ages. Full details and additional virtual content can be viewed at https://lagunaartmuseum.org/events/california-cool-art-auction-2022. Go here for live in-person tickets.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

