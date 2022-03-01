NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

Fair Game 030122

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Reminiscing about a lifetime spent in Laguna Beach from A Laguna Kid

Fair Game Toms new headshotFor those of you familiar with Stu News Laguna, you might remember I came into the mix as publisher around November of last year. One thing you all quickly and sometimes painfully taught me was that Laguna Beach and its people are unlike those of any other community. I also saw that many of you had years and years of history behind those ideals.

I get it!

One of those I came across who had “years and years” of Laguna Beach history is Rick Balzer. Rick grew up in Laguna. Rick built a successful career in Laguna as a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and he raised a family here. Rick has also grown old, or maybe better termed “older,” in Laguna.

And to cap all of that off, Rick also wrote and published a book titled A Laguna Kid.

It’s good. The well-organized, well written and designed, and professionally published hardcover book of some 460 pages, captures Rick’s innocence of youth, his not-so-innocent teens and his move in adulthood and stops at each stage along the way. 

Those stops take us to favorite swimming holes, surfing spots, walks along the paths and trails, his education and at times his push back against education; his glory days on the courts and fields of sports; college times; lifelong friendships and family, along with building his career.

Fair Game A Laguna Kid 3.1

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“A Laguna Kid” by Rick Balzer is available at Laguna Beach Books

As I read it, it harkened me back to my own days growing up in a small Northern California town and all that life offered us in those free and easy days of youth. The names of my friends may have been different, but the escapades and stories were similar.

Rick in his efforts showed us an accomplished ability to not only tell a story, but to put it to pen and paper.

And while many of us, myself included, have given thought to writing our own story, most of us never will. So that in itself is quite a feat.

I asked him how and why he did it?

“My daughter thought I had an interesting life and wanted me to write about it, so she was my inspiration.

“Also, I had casually been thinking about doing it for a while.”

Rick said that he tried to make a somewhat formal commitment to the effort, attempting to write for two hours each day. But he also said that on somedays the writing increased to up to four hours, and other times, because of work or other conflicts, it simply exhausted any available time.

The writing alone took Rick some three months to complete and then he retained The Artful Editor for proofreading, all prior to moving on to Clarity Designworks, where he credits one Carla Green for bringing his thoughts and writing to life.

He even talked about his mistakes along the way, by purchasing online programs promising to help, but then falling short of his ultimate expectations.

Fair Game Rick Balzer 3.1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Rick Balzer

Author Rick Balzer

Yet, when it was all said and done, Rick had 460 pages of stories and insights, along with both color and B&W photos of life along the way.

The book is organized into an easily flowing read that moves through one chapter of life to the next.

Some of the comments Rick receives on the book are from friends who have complimented him on his memory of the days long ago and the recollection of businesses “that were here then but are gone now.”

And although he enjoyed the process, he did say that this was his “only venture into writing,” and reminded me it was not done for commercial purposes, but maybe more of a nod to his “mother who had invested so much into his life.”

Although the book was limited in its published numbers, it is available at Laguna Beach Books for the price of $27.95.

If you love Laguna, I certainly recommend adding it to your library. The stories will stand the test of time and remind many of a life once so enjoyed that will never come again.

• • •

City Council tonight will be hybrid in-persona and via Zoom. Closed Session begins at 4:15 p.m. and the Regular Meeting follows at 5 p.m.

On the agenda: a recommendation to adopt a CPU for South Swell Ice Cream. An exemption allows for five parking credits for outdoor dining in the conversion from retail space to outdoor dining and take-out services.

The reconsideration of calming traffic speed bumps on a portion of Bluebird Canyon Drive.

A review and consideration to move forward with the abandonment of the Temple Hills Pathway No. 4.

A councilperson-initiated review of the approval for a pedestrian entry gate at 718 Coast View Drive.

Council will also hear a presentation of resident and business survey results.

• • •

Reminder, the State of the City Luncheon is today beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Montage Laguna Beach. Keynote speakers will be Mayor Sue Kempf and Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Board Chair J.J. Ballesteros.

• • •

A celebration is planned for Monday, March 7 at Bluebird Park from 3-5 p.m. in recognition of Laguna Beach being named “Tree City USA” for the fourth consecutive year.

For more info, contact Matthew Barker, the city arborist at 949.464.6674 or email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

