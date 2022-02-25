NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 16  |  February 25, 2022

Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation 022522

Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation seeks scholarship applications

The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation (LBHSSF) is taking applications for college scholarships, so Laguna Beach High School seniors it’s time to apply. The deadline is Thursday, March 3. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

to learn more.

LBHSSF began awarding scholarships to graduating LBHS seniors in 1947. The program has grown over the past 70 plus years through the combined efforts of its community volunteer board of directors, LBHS faculty and generous donors. This past year, 239 scholarships were awarded to 99 graduates for a total of $355,125.

Laguna Beach High graduates

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBHSSF

Laguna Beach High School graduates let their mortarboards soar

Scholarships are awarded for academic excellence, athletic, musical and theatrical pursuits, overcoming obstacles, pursuit of specific educational endeavors and specific education disciplines. Some awards are financial need based, some require attendance at community college or a four-year university. 

The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. The board is comprised of community members who donate their time, energy and professional expertise. The board is most grateful to the scholarship donors, the Faculty Selection Committee and the High School Scholarship Coordinator for their continued partnership in making this a collaborative, community effort.

If you would like to learn more about the organization, how to become involved in the foundation, or wish to make a donation, email them, as 100% of your donation goes to fund scholarships. www.lbhssf.org.

 

