 February 25, 2022

Share your experience at BGCLB: Countdown to Gain campaign starts today

Campaign to Gain is an annual peer to peer fundraiser for volunteers, members, parents, staff and the community to raise funds for programs and scholarships at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB).

BGCLB provides a safe, fun and positive environment as well as quality programs that inspire and prepare club members to have a great future.

Click on photo for a larger image

BGCLB has served young people for 70 years

From preschool to high school, BGCLB gives young people the edge they need to discover their talents, develop life skills and reach their potential. They welcome and serve a diverse community of youth regardless of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability or gender expression.

Campaign to Gain asks that you share your stories about how the club has made a positive impact on your life or family. Then participants share it with their friends and family. 

Click on photo for a larger image

BGCLB kids and volunteers at Bluebird Park

Of the $3.3 million needed to operate the club annually, only 29% comes from program fees. The remaining amount is received through individual donations, grants and fundraising.

The more pages and shares, the closer the BGCLB will get to their goal of $25,000. If a page raises $500, the participant gets a limited-edition sweatshirt.

For 70 years, BGCLB has helped young people to grow, thrive and reach their potential. Today, their mission is to enable all young people, especially those in the most need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible adults. The club has grown from serving 250 youth in 1952 to more than 4,000 in 2018.

BGCLB is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information about BGCLB, go to www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

 

