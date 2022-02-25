NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 16  |  February 25, 2022

BGCLB’s donor appreciation event 022522

BGCLB’s donor appreciation event for the “Dream Play Yard” a rousing success

On Sunday, Feb. 20, The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) hosted a donor appreciation and thank you event to celebrate the success of the Dream Play Yard fundraising efforts. The sold-out event included almost 200 community leaders and new friends who choose our future generations as their philanthropic priority. 

Terry Anderson, president, board of directors, of BGCLB, said, “We at Boys & Girls Club are so grateful for the generosity of the community in helping us accomplish our mission. Providing the kids of Laguna and So. Orange County a safe yet fun place to be and grow is our primary goal. This new Play Yard and Skate Park Zone will not only be a revitalized part of Boys & Girls Club but be a new facility our whole community can appreciate and enjoy.”

BGCLB's donor auction items

Courtesy of BGCLB

Items donated for silent auction

Hotel Laguna generously donated to the event to keep costs at a minimum for the nonprofit. There were opportunity drawings planned for original art and jewelry as well as a fire dance performance donated by Sydney Norris at sunset. 

CEO Pam Estes shared a few words on the power and necessity of play for child development, learning, physical and emotional well-being. 

LocalsForLaguna, who has partnered on the project, brought in new supporters to donate florals and swag, adding organically to the club’s event planning efforts. 

BGCLB's donor dignitaries

Courtesy of BGCLB

Aliso Viejo Mayor Ross Chun and Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris

Dignitaries in attendance included Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf and sister city mayors from Aliso Viejo, Ross Chun and Newport Beach, Kevin Muldoon, as well as Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris of the 74th Assembly. District. 

The Dream Play Yard has been created by the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to address the socio-emotional and academic deficits recently faced by all students. It includes opportunities for experiential learning for our children. One feature includes convertible skate park equipment for skate programs open to the community. 

BGCLB donors crowd

Courtesy of BGCLB

The sold-out event included almost 200 community leaders and new friends attending in support of the Dream Play Yard

Naming rights begin at $1,000 for the Lend-A-Hand wall and the entire town is welcome to have a presence in this historic endeavor to better serve our students. 

Visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535 to learn more or to get involved.

 

