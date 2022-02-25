Women’s History Month Film Festival kicks off FP 022522

Women’s History Month Film Festival kicks off next week at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

It wasn’t long ago when women were an overlooked demographic in high school history books. Until the 1970s, women’s voices as agents of social, political, economic and scientific change were largely silent. If you’re over age 65, chances are high you didn’t study many women beyond Helen Keller and Eleanor Roosevelt in school.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) founder Rick Conkey aims to change that by providing a fun, engaging and educational atmosphere to celebrate some of our nation’s recent trailblazing women. Conkey is using his platform to elevate and empower previously overlooked sectors of our society. “Artivism” – a term coined by Mark Chamberlain (Conkey’s predecessor at the Center) – reflects Conkey’s mission to “harness the power of the arts for the benefit of the community.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBCAC

The Women’s History Month Film Festival kicks off at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center on Wednesday, March 2

“Thank goodness for people like Rick Conkey who incorporate art, music, theater and film as essential to our history and our future,” said local author and book reviewer Randy Kraft.

Throughout the month of March, the LBCAC is celebrating powerful women through the Women’s History Month Film Festival. Every Wednesday night, join Conkey and his team as they take you on a cinematic journey that stretches from the U.S. Supreme Court to Aretha Franklin’s stage, from the feminist movement of the 1970s to the environmental activism movement of today. Each film will be followed by a facilitated discussion with the audience that seeks to stimulate conversations within our community. Conkey specifically hopes to reach high school students with these films, aiming to raise awareness about the roles women have played in our collective story.

“The slate of films sounds fantastic!” said founder of Bare Bones Theatre, playwright, and former Literary Laureate Lojo Simon. “I hope Conkey’s efforts are met with great support so that the Cultural Arts Center continues to grow and prosper.”

But before we get to these remarkable women and their contributions to our country, a bit about Women’s History Month and how it’s gained momentum in the past 50 years.

The history of women’s history

To acknowledge the important contributions of women and the role of suffragists in the early 20th century, International Women’s Day was first celebrated on March 8, 1911, but then only in Austria, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark. The holiday didn’t make its way to the United Stated until 1975, when the United Nations began sponsoring it.

After the passage of Title IX in 1972 (federal civil rights legislation prohibiting sex-based discrimination in any school or educational facility that receives funding from the federal government), a California-based task force created Women’s History Week in 1977.

In March 1980, President Jimmy Carter officially recognized National Women’s History Week. By 1987, Congress declared the entire month as Women’s History Month. Since that time, March has officially been recognized by every U.S. President as Women’s History Month.

Why March? A number of notable dates in the women’s movement occurred that month. The first major march on Washington by suffragists happened on March 3, 1913. Title IX was passed on March 1, 1972 and the Equal Rights Amendment was ratified by the Senate on March 22, 1972.

More recently, the National Women’s History Alliance has stressed the importance of honoring women of color for their important role in the multicultural suffragist movement in the early 20th century and in the ongoing battle for voting rights across the United States today.

As Kraft put it: “How grand it would be if women’s history [and black history and immigrant history, etc.] were embedded in our understanding of who we are and how we got here.”

The legacy of Laguna’s women

Laguna’s own history is populated with important women. Nellie Gail Moulton, Anna Althea Hills, Joan Irvine Smith, to name a few. In addition to their philanthropic and artistic contributions, Laguna’s founding women seeded such local institutions as the Laguna College of Art + Design, the Laguna Art Museum, the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance and the Laguna Playhouse.

“When most people think of our city’s history as an arts colony, they may not immediately think of Anna Hills, but they should,” said Barbara McMurray, local nonprofit publicist and board member of both the Democratic Women of South Orange County and the Friendship Shelter. “She was a powerhouse – a first-rate painter who used bold strokes of the palette knife to lay down color, rather than delicate watercolor as might have been expected of a woman artist in the early 20th century. She was a born educator and art activist who was the driving force behind the Art Gallery of the Laguna Beach Art Association, the seed of the Laguna Art Museum. And that was when there were only 2,000 residents, a reminder of the important role art played in Laguna Beach.”

Andrea Adelson, former editor of the Laguna Beach Independent, reinforced McMurray’s observations. “Women helped shape early Laguna Beach and continue to imprint their values to this day,” she said. “Hills was an instigator behind what became the Laguna Art Museum, helped found the Presbyterian Church and established early city planning. Contemporary women today lead the city council, the Museum, environmental groups and arts organizations.”

McMurray brought this point home. “Laguna Beach has a history of electing and hiring women. For the first time, we currently have a lesbian mayor and an Iranian woman as city manager,” she said. “Neither suffer fools gladly and both are doing impressive work.”

The LBCAC honors five incredible women in our recent history

But back to the LBCAC’s Film Festival. Conkey sought the advice of local leaders and businesswomen, including Adelson, Kraft, Diane Christopherson-Reed and others. Together the team came up with nearly two dozen films and narrowed the field down to five highlights.

“It’s very cool that Rick wants to create cultural programming that puts a spotlight on pioneering women,” said Adelson.

Simon agreed. “I applaud Rick for taking the personal and professional leap of faith necessary to develop a vibrant cultural arts center where the community can gather and celebrate both visual and performing arts in a warm and inviting atmosphere,” she said. “He’s wise to recognize the importance of creating programming to appeal to the many strong and artistic women of Laguna, as he has done with the Women’s Film Festival coming up in March.”

Beginning on Wednesday, March 2, the Festival will kick off with On the Basis of Sex, chronicling the 1972 seminal case Moritz v. Commissioner argued by both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her husband, Martin Ginsburg, which held that discrimination based on gender (in that case, a man) constitutes a violation of the Equal Protection Clause. The case was Justice Ginsburg’s first significant legal victory and laid the foundation for her career in advancing the rights of women.

In 1956, Ginsburg was one of only nine women in her class at Harvard Law (out of nearly 500 students). Rather than trace the trajectory of Ginsburg’s life and career, as many documentaries do, the film focuses on the one case where Ginsburg – in a near literal sense – found her voice. A.O. Scott of the New York Times noted of the portrayal, “Historical narratives are best when they pique curiosity as well as satisfy it, and this one is too conscientious to proclaim its own comprehensiveness. It knows that it’s a piece of a larger story, one that is very much unfinished.”

The discussion regarding On the Basis of Sex will be co-moderated by Nelson Coates and Michelle Reinglass. Coates is the production designer for the film, responsible for all the visual effects of the story. He serves as president of the Art Directors Guild. Reinglass is experienced in all areas of employment law as well as handling business and other civil disputes. She has been recognized as a Top Business Lawyer of the Year, Top Woman Litigator and Top Employment Attorney.

Click on photo for a larger image

“On the Basis of Sex” (2018), starring Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer and Justin Theroux, will screen at the LBCAC on March 2

On March 9, the LBCAC will screen Respect (2021). The biopic follows the rise of Aretha Franklin’s fame from childhood as she sang in her father’s church choir all the way to international superstardom. As a renowned pastor and civil rights leader, her father introduced young Aretha to major Black recording artists of the movement including Dinah Washington and Sam Cooke, as well as Martin Luther King Jr. Enduring countless hardships and tragedies, the movie tracks the remarkable story of the music icon’s journey to discover her voice. Jennifer Hudson plays the role of Aretha alongside Forest Whitaker, who plays C.L. Franklin (Aretha’s father) and Marlon Wayans as Ted White (Aretha’s first husband).

“Respect is never better – Hudson is never better – than when the movie sets aside the bullet points to delve into the talent, on the one hand, with some meager but fruitful drips of Franklin’s politics, on the other,” said K. Austin Collins in his review of the movie in Rolling Stone Magazine.

The discussion on Respect will be moderated by Randy Kraft, a huge fan of Aretha Franklin. Kraft was a community newspaper city reporter and columnist and is the author of two novels and a recent collection of stories, Rational Women. She holds a masters in writing and occasionally coaches.

The Queen of Soul herself selected Jennifer Hudson to play her role on film. Hudson also sang a tribute to Aretha Franklin at Franklin’s funeral in 2018.

At age 15, Greta Thunberg organized school strikes to raise awareness about threats to our climate. She began skipping class to protest outside the Swedish parliament, arguing that if politicians didn’t care about her future, why should she? The LBCAC will show I Am Greta (2020), the documentary that follows climate change activist Greta Thunberg, on March 16. “I Am Greta is an intimate, vulnerable documentary about the teen behind the headlines,” said Vox reviewer Alissa Wilkinson.

Linda Kraemer, M.S., chapter co-chair of The Climate Reality Project/Orange County Chapter, will be moderating the discussion for I Am Greta.

This intimate and powerful portrayal of Greta Thunberg herself demonstrates the influence one young woman can have on the world. “I Am Greta” screens on Wednesday, March 16, at the LBCAC.

“Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke,” Gloria Steinem said in a 1971 article titled “Sisterhood” in New York Magazine. “That’s their natural and first weapon. She will need her sisterhood.”

The Glorias (2020) is the story of Gloria Steinem from her childhood in 1940s Ohio to her leading role in the women’s liberation movement. Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong all play the role of Steinem at various points in her life.

As a political activist, journalist and feminist organizer, Steinem understood that women – and men – are stronger together. “Imagine we are linked, not ranked,” she famously said, noting that women have the capacity to form deep and personal connections that set aside barriers of age, economics, worldly experience, race and culture.

Airing on Wednesday, March 23, The Glorias offers several talking points for our community about the women’s movement today and where it goes from here, more than half a century after Steinem so famously brought these issues to our national attention.

Click on photo for a larger image

As women’s issues once again face attack in our courts and legislative houses, “The Glorias” offers our community an opportunity to talk about how to address the pressing concerns before us

Ten-year-old Phiona (Madina Nalwanga) grows up in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda. Life is a constant struggle for her and her family. When she meets missionary Robert Katende (David Oyelowo), who teaches children how to play chess, Phiona’s life takes a turn. She soon becomes a top chess player under Katende’s guidance, and her success in competitions and tournaments enables her to escape the poverty of her youth. Queen of Katwe (2016) follows Phiona’s true story on her journey to becoming a Woman Candidate Master after her victories at World Chess Olympiads.

“Here’s a mainstream movie set in Africa that’s not about conflict zones, has an entirely black speaking cast, and is centered on the intellectual achievements of a female protagonist – this makes Queen of Katwe an altogether radical anomaly, yet it couldn’t be more multiplex-friendly,” said The Guardian in 2016.

The inspirational story will conclude the roster of films celebrating Women’s History Month at the LBCAC on Wednesday, March 30.

Click on photo for a larger image

“Queen of Katwe” (2016) closes out the LBCAC’s Film Festival on Wednesday, March 30

“I am really pleased at Rick Conkey’s choices for the Women’s Film Festival at the LBCAC and I hope that locals of all ages and genders come to see at least a few of them and see what he’s done with this space,” said McMurray. “Free is an attractive admission price.”

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

For more information on the LBCAC’s Women’s History Month Film Festival, visit their website at www.lbculturalartscenter.org/coming-soon-03. This event is free to the public. The LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.