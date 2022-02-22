NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 15  |  February 22, 2022

LBCAC to present The Salty Suites

Courtesy of LBCAC

On Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m., Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCACA) recognizing Women’s History Month, is presenting the exceptionally talented Chelsea Williams & The Salty Suites. The concert will feature original songs and traditional music of the world. Come enjoy bluegrass, depression and old country, swing, classical and roots with a current edge. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets: $30 for general admission; $50 for VIP. For tickets, go here. Laguna Beach Cultural Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

