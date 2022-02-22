NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 15  |  February 22, 2022

Laguna Art Museum’s California Cool Art Auction FP 022222

Laguna Art Museum’s California Cool Art Auction features Kelsey Irvin, Millard Sheets  donated artworks

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) presents the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction, a museum-curated event featuring more than 100 works by California’s most coveted artists. Online bidding, which began February 5, culminates with the in-person auction at LAM on Saturday, March 5.

Bid from anywhere via Artsy for a variety of quality paintings, sculptures and prints including the artworks from Kelsey Irvin and Millard Sheets.

Laguna Art Museum s Irvin

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

Kelsey Irvin’s “To Live Like the Wildflowers,” vintage ephemera, found object, acrylic, oil, fabric & leather on panel, 2021

Driven to bring new life to objects that may otherwise have been lost in time, Kelsey Irvin finds herself collecting traces of lives lived – “memories misplaced in need of recognition.” After spending many years exploring a wide range of techniques and media, the artist has developed a unique way of incorporating drawing, painting and collage into almost all of her work. Reaching for a balance between the past and the present, her work exudes a deep sense of nostalgia. Irvin’s work is in the art collection at the International Museum of Collage, Assemblage and Construction in Santa Fe, NM. She has been in exhibitions at Laguna Art Museum, Pensacola Museum of Art, Marin Museum of Contemporary Art, Attleboro Arts Museum and in several gallery exhibitions across the United States as well as Greece.

Laguna Art Museum s Sheets

Click on photo for a larger image

Millard Sheets’ “Summer Gold,” lithograph, 1977

Millard Sheets was a native California artist and grew up in the Pomona Valley near Los Angeles. He attended the Chouinard Art Institute and studied with F. Tolles Chamberlin and Clarence Hinkle. While still a teenager, his watercolors were accepted for exhibition in the annual California Watercolor Society shows and by 19 years of age, he was elected into membership. At 20, even before he graduated from Chouinard, he was hired by the school to teach watercolor painting while completing other aspects of his art education. This piece is framed in a high-end ebonized walnut molding with UV resistant/non-glare Optimum acrylic.

The in-person auction on March 5 starting at 6 p.m., celebrates 40 years of connecting artists, collectors and the community and is the museum’s most important fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from this event keep the museum vibrant and support future California-focused exhibitions and programs. 

Guests will enjoy delicious bites, a hosted bar, and lively entertainment in a creative and unique setting. The artists’ works will be displayed throughout the museum and are available for purchase via silent and live auction led by Aaron Bastian of Bonhams. 

Your support of this event ensures that LAM can continue its mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions and enhancing art education for all ages. Full details and additional virtual content can be viewed at https://lagunaartmuseum.org/events/california-cool-art-auction-2022. Go here for live in-person tickets.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

