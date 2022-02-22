NewLeftHeader

 February 22, 2022

First round of lifeguard tryouts held 

On Saturday, Feb. 19, the City of Laguna Beach, Department of Marine Safety held its first round of lifeguard tryouts at the Main Beach Lifeguard Tower at 9 a.m.

There were 26 participants at this session who underwent the rigorous lifeguard testing which is comprised of a timed 1,000-yard swim from the main tower, around the marker buoy to Bird Rock and back; a run-swim-run; and a sprint swim.

The Lifeguard Department is encouraging all interested lifeguarding candidates for Summer 2022 to come out to the second tryouts on Saturday, March 19 at Main Beach. All applications must be submitted by Thursday, March 17 at 5 p.m. Age eligibility is 16 and up (no age limit) for both male and female participants.

For more information, go here, or contact Marine Safety Captain Kai Bond at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

