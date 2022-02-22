It’s Happening at the Susi Q

. “Getting back to normal” has yet to happen, and your health remains their highest priority. COVID will still be here and the wearing of face coverings, as well as proof of vaccination for in-person classes and activities, club meetings and support groups is required. They are offering a wide range of Zoom programming, too. It’s all part of their ongoing commitment to take care of one another and serve the community. For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. [email protected]

Courtesy of The Susi Q

WHAT’S NEW?

Fall Prevention

Tuesdays, Feb. 22-Apri 12 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Cost: $125 for a series of eight. Balance, flexibility and strength training not only improve mobility, but also reduce the risk of falling. This popular, seated and standing exercise class taught by Brandon Cirbo, DPT, PT is appropriate for all fitness levels. Each class starts with a warm-up, followed by strength and balance exercises, ending with a cool down.

The Short Stories of James Joyce (Online)

Wednesdays, Feb. 23, March 30 and April 27 from 1-3 p.m. Free. In addition to fiction, James Augusta Aloysius Joyce (1882-1941) was also a renowned short story writer. “The Sisters,” “Evelyne” and “The Dead” are just a few of the works that (retired) UCI professor Margot Norris, Ph.D. will highlight in four virtual presentations consisting of an illustrated lecture and discussion.

CLASSES

Fitness

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Leslie’s Stretch & Strengthen (Online)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Cost: $9/class. Fitness Over Sixty. Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional Zoom workout using The Harris Method. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Attention given to injury prevention, flexibility and basic training for balance. Have a towel, mat, a pair of two- or three-pound hand weights and water at your workout space. Instructor: Leslie Davis.

Technology

Computer Assistance (In-Person)

Thursdays weekly from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Learning basic computer skills is more important than ever. Today it’s how we connect with family and friends, shop for groceries, take classes, watch movies, participate in telehealth sessions and make appointments for COVID vaccines. Bring your questions and your gadgets to volunteer experts and get tech-savvy. Drop-in is okay, but appointments are recommended. Call 949.715.8105.

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (Online)

Second and Fourth Tuesdays monthly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the ultimate workout for cultivating an optimal mind-body relationship. Mindful meditation will offer you clarity, joy and helps calm your mind and body during stressful times like these.

Facilitated by Megan McCarver.

Yoga Nidra: Graceful Transitions (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

GALLERY Q AT THE SUSI Q 2022

Show: “Spontaneous Creativity”

Exhibition Dates: Continues through March 8.

Artists' works include collage, paintings, drawings, sculpture, ceramics, relief, mosaics, jewelry, textiles, photography, mixed media and digital art.

For more information, call 949.715.8106.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

Women Supporting Women (currently full)

Wednesdays weekly from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Martha Hernandez, LCSW.

Staying connected is integral to our health and well-being. Let’s navigate the pandemic together with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combating loneliness.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First and Third Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Phone Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton, Seaside Legal Services. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their November program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Winter is an exciting time for birds. With migrants on the move, Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing our resident avian friends. Come join a park naturalist for an easy Winter Bird Walk on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 a.m. in the backcountry and along the shoreline. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join a park naturalist as you attempt to explain the origin of our coastline’s Sea Caves and Arches – an adventurous and photogenic hike along a seldom visited shoreline on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 12-3 p.m. Expect some moderate rock scrambling as you head to Little Treasure Cove to explore. Meet at Pelican Point lot #1 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at the kiosk to the last lot). Day-use fee: $15.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for winter quarter classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached. The city follows all state and local health guidelines. Face masks are required in all city buildings and facilities regardless of vaccination status. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

Here’s a sampling of the classes and activities to choose from. To register for winter programs and classes, go here.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Track & Field Clinic

~Swim Team & Swim Team Prep

~Pro-Touch Soccer Ski Week Camp

~Hapkido

~Skyhawks Soccer Tots Tennis

~Kyne Dance Academy

~Challenge Island STEAM Class

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~FREE! Vocational Training

~T’ai Chi Ch’uan

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Introduction to Printmaking

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

DANCE CLASSES

~Belly Dance

~Mary’s Beginner Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Zumba Workout with Judith

~Learn the Salsa!

~Beginning Line Dancing

~Argentine Tango

FITNESS

~Masters Swimming

~Better Life Boxing

~Mary’s FitFlex Stretch

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50!

~Mary’s Low Impact Training

~Martial Arts with Pete Rabino

~Pickleball

~Women’s Self Defense

~Tennis

EVENTS

Hortense Miller Garden

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden are hosting their annual open house on Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Walking shoes are recommended. Garden tours will be offered every hour or as needed. Reservations are not required and admission is free. For more information about the open house, contact Diane Lannon at [email protected], or call 949.374.2696.

Youth Track Meet

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The annual Youth City Track Meet is scheduled for April 1. The track meet is open to Laguna Beach residents under the age of 14. Events include sprints (50, 100 meter or 200 meters) and longer runs (400, 800 or 1600 meters). Field events include long jump, softball throw, high jump and shot put. The top four winners in each age division advance to the Orange County Track Meet in May 2022. Click here to register.

HAPPENINGS

Arbor Day Art Contest

Enter the city’s 2nd Annual Arbor Day Youth Art Contest with your submission on the theme of “Thank you, trees!”

Entries can be a poem, picture, or painting of any medium depicting appreciation for all that trees do for us. Entries will be accepted at the Community & Susi Q Center front desk until Tuesday, March 1. To learn more, contact Matthew Barker at [email protected], or 949.464.6674.

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email [email protected]