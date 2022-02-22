NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 15  |  February 22, 2022

Tony’s Treehouse Adopt-A-Family brings happiness 022222

Tony’s Treehouse Adopt-A-Family brings happiness to families over the holidays

Due to Tony’s Treehouse Adopt-A-Family program, the 2021 holiday season brought joy to many families. 

Tony's treehouse girl with gifts

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Tony’s Treehouse

Eleven-year-old Ruby’s annual holiday tradition is her Adopt-A-Family love project. With Mom, Tanya, she takes the Adopt event from start to finish, then delivers gifts to the family she adopted. 

Tony’s Treehouse wants to thank all the individuals, for such an amazing 100% stand out participation, including the following business sponsors of Adopt A Family: Picture Something Productions, Laguna Hills; Moore Law for Children, Laguna Beach; Jorge Bendeck Insurance Agency, Santa Ana; Willhoit Construction, Laguna Beach; High Tide Derby, Garden Grove; Steve Edmondson Insurance Agency, San Clemente; Anne’s Bookkeeping, Grass Valley; Larry Howell Insurance Agency, Cerritos; Tomalas Law Firm, Newport Beach and Nguyen Law Group, Mission Viejo.

Tony's treehouse for shays

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Tony’s Treehouse

Volunteers with the Shay family (single mom and three boys) who was gifted a used Lexus and a trunkful of gifts. She’s now able to take her driver’s test to obtain her license, and no longer will the four of them need to depend on public transportation. A special thanks to Carmen Arguello and John Maxwell for the car donation, all the upgrades, repairs, new hoses, brakes and tires.

Tony’s Treehouse is a nonprofit organization based in Laguna Beach. It was founded in memory of a beloved little 9-year-old boy named Tony. The legacy he left his family and friends is one of giving, loving and living life to its fullest extent.

Tony's treehouse presents with car

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Tony’s Treehouse

Volunteer drop-off locations included Laguna Hills, Seal Beach, Whittier and Long Beach

The mission statement of Tony’s Treehouse is: “Continuing the compassionate spirit of Tony Martinez by uniting family, friends and community who are dedicated to improving the quality of life for families in need.”

Tony's treehouse shopping

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Tony’s Treehouse

Behind the scenes, the High Tide Derby Team had loads of fun documenting their eventful shopping sprees and their Wrap Party. The team pulled together and adopted a family of four.

For more information about Tony’s Treehouse, go to www.tonystreehouse.org.

 

