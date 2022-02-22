Faux Paw Gallery makes no bones about 022222

Faux Paw Gallery makes no bones about its love for Charli, Cozy, Harley, Rosie and Ruby

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

When stepping into the Faux Paw Gallery, it’s like crossing the threshold from real life with all its worries into Kaleidoscope Land, where everything is colorful and fanciful, carefree and populated with dogs – both imaginary and real. This wonderland for art and animal fanciers makes no qualms about its love for cats and dogs, since five dogs lord over the premises, draping themselves on couches and lounging on the shop steps. They are a welcoming committee to the max.

Four of the Faux Paw fivesome: (L-R) Rosie, Ruby (on couch), Charli and Harley in front

Owner Debby Carman, who is an artist and author, is noted for her beautiful hand-crafted fine porcelain ceramic dog and cat bowls and treat jars. She is one of the few people in the world creating custom and uniquely distinctive pet bowls and collectibles for her clients’ furry four-legged friends.

Pet owners come to Carman to depict their dogs and cats in glorious multi-colored form on customized items, from ceramic water bowls to pet urns.

The shop is filled with exquisite, one-of-a-kind vases, tabletop collections, home decor accessories – both functional and completely impractical – all individually created by Carman.

One of Carman’s whimsical hand-crafted water bowls

Children’s book author

Creative in many areas, Carman became a cartoonist and began writing children’s books.

“I knew then that I wanted to cartoon,” she said. “I had never done anything like that in my life before, not even as a child. But it felt right. It was my destiny and it became my passion.”

The inspiration for the six characters who animate Carman’s children’s books started with Gronk the Green Dog, who, she says, came alive in an instant, as though she was channeling his energy: My name is Gronk, and I’m Green/I know I’m a dog/So it’s the silliest thing/For a dog to be green, I mean.

Faux Paw has an ongoing program that if any child comes and has a desire to read, they get one of Carman’s books – free.

Along with her books, paintings of dogs and cats adorn canvases and mugs and every imaginable kind of merchandise. “I paint from the inside out, from the heart – you’ll see that each item incorporates a heart. Also, I paint in broken lines, using splashes of color to create the whole. I love splatting polka dots on my canvases too,” she said in a previous Stu News interview.

Although Charli is usually the one trying to entice passersby in with the newest toy, this time it’s Rosie who tries her paw at merchandising

Ten-year-old Cozy Coquetti belongs to Carman and doesn’t like to be rough-housed by the other canines, so she removes herself from the pack.

Eleven-year-old Harley and 6-year-old Charli, a Golden Retriever, belong to Toni Meagher who has been in the shop for almost a year, but has known Carman for a long time.

“I found Charli when she was a month old on a road in Tijuana and I brought her home,” Meagher said. “Harley likes the male dogs at the dog park, and he likes to wander out onto the sidewalk when other dogs come by, so I keep him on a leash.”

Obviously, the self-appointed marketing and sales dog, Charli works the passersby by bringing out the latest stuffed toy to show off.

All the dogs are loved by locals, as evidenced by a fan named Lucia, whose mother brings her in once a week to visit them. Happily, Lucia now has her own puppy.

Ruby rests as Charli, Harley and Rosie gad about

Ruby, who is almost 11, and 3-year-old Rosie belong to Clay James, who has been at the shop for two years. Both Rosie and Ruby are English Labradors, a breed known for their hunting abilities.

“Ruby came from a breeder in Canada,” James said. “From her litter, two of the dogs went to Africa and two went to a hunting camp.”

Once a week, Ruby goes to the OC Wellness Center for aquatic therapy to help with her arthritis. “She was one of their first customers,” James said. As evidenced by her damp coat on the day of my visit, she had just completed one of her therapy sessions earlier in the day.

Carman was called on to decorate the lobby of the OC Wellness Center and some of her artwork adorns its walls.

A dog-friendly town

Laguna is a town filled with dogs, and many businesses cater to them by providing treats, and most dog lovers are surprised by the number of restaurants and hotels that allow dogs.

“People come in from out of town and don’t realize how dog friendly Laguna is,” said James. “They say we wish we would have brought our dogs.”

Just then, Gail, who lives near L.A., came in to buy a few goodies for her two dogs, one a rescue, and the conversation turns to the mutual love of animals.

Unexpectedly, Carman didn’t charge Gail, and said, “Rescuing dogs is enough.”

Some of the many toys to choose from in the shop

Never one to be idle, Carman is introducing new items into the store.

“We are coming out with a new line of collars, leashes and bandanas,” she said.

Faux Paw is a dream come true for animal lovers, a true “happy place” for everything canine and cat related, and Harley, Charli, Rosey, Ruby and Cozy Coquetti couldn’t be happier in their pet paradise.

Faux Paw Gallery is located at 611 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. There is free parking downstairs.

For more information on Faux Paw, go to www.fauxpawproductions.com, or call 949.233.2082.