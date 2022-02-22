NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 15  |  February 22, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 022222

“Art in Public Places” – Colors of the Canyon by Marsh Scott

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Colors of the Canyon was created by Marsh Scott in 2013. The sculpture is a four-foot high by 72-foot-long fence-mounted work of art with fused glass and polished stainless steel. It was funded by the City of Laguna Beach, Art in Public Places.

The sculpture is reflective of the changing colors of Laguna Canyon as it winds its way to the ocean and the undulating hills are rhythmically interpreted in this sculpture which graces an entrance to the city.

art in blue swirls

Click on photo for a larger image

“Colors of the Canyon” was installed on Broadway Street in 2013

It is said that line, surface, form, repetition, layers; negative and positive space connect the multiple mediums of Scott’s art, flowing between abstraction and narration through immersion in the process of art making. 

Scott’s work has been commissioned and collected for public art, private collections, medical and educational facilities, corporations and cities, military bases and hospitality locations throughout the United States and beyond.

She is best known for her pierced metal narrative sculptures. These contemporary installations relate to the specific environment and seek interactivity with the viewers as the content connects to them personally through their history, collective values and goals, or the world immediately surrounding them. Other sculptural series include organic stone sculptures in marble, limestone and alabaster. 

Scott began her work in multiple mediums while receiving a bachelor’s degree at Penn State in art education. Her specialization in ceramics, fiber and jewelry soon extended into her love of surface, texture and process. A masters in art at Cal State Long Beach added research in ethnic crafts and their patterns and symbols to her work. Her later post graduate architecture classes at the University of California at Irvine helped channel her pursuit of spatial and 2D design organization.

art in distance fence

Click on photo for a larger image

Her work depicts the changing colors of Laguna Canyon 

Her early sculptural work in cast paper evolved into large multiple piece installations. Always experimenting with a variety of mediums – metal, especially stainless steel and aluminum, Scott became the choice for large public commissions and installations throughout the United States. 

Scott currently lives and creates in Dana Point. In 2010, she received the “Artist of the Year” award in Laguna Beach.

Colors of the Canyon is located at 416 Broadway Street, Laguna Beach.

This is number 48 in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

