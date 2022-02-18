NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 14  |  February 18, 2022

What’s opened, what’s closed for Presidents’ Day?

City Hall and most City facilities will be closed in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 21.

Street Sweeping: There will be no street sweeping on Monday, Feb. 21. For the remainder of the week, street sweeping will be on its regular schedule.

Residential Trash Collection: Trash collection will remain on its regular schedule, Monday through Friday. Please set your carts curbside on your regular collection day.

Other closures include libraries, schools, banks and post offices. Stores, restaurants and malls, for the most part, will remain open.

 

