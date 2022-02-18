City moves closer to goal of purchasing library 021822

City moves closer to goal of purchasing library property from county

By SARA HALL

The city recently restarted the process to pursue purchasing the local public library property and is one step closer to its goal following a unanimous decision this week.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 on Wednesday (Feb. 16) to make a finding of general plan consistency for the proposed acquisition of the property at 363 Glenneyre St., the Laguna Beach branch of the Orange County Library System.

City Council had unanimously approved the purchase in January 2020, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, everything was put on a “long hold,” explained Assistant City Manager Ken Domer.

“The city and the county agreed to kind of put this on the back burner,” he said.

About five months ago, council directed staff to contact the county and start the process again, starting with the appraisal. The appraised value for just that one portion came back at $4.29 million, Domer said. After purchasing the property, those funds will be solely for the benefit of the Laguna Beach Public Library, he added. The county will use those funds for improvements or future needs.

“It does not go into a county general fund,” Domer confirmed. “It does not go into any other use or other county libraries.”

The county has similar agreements with other cities, he noted. Council was exercising an option to buy the property based on a 1970 agreement with the county.

At that time, the city deeded a parcel to the county and abandoned a nearby portion of Park Avenue. Simultaneously, the county purchased an adjacent private property lot. In 1972, the library was built and additions were constructed in 1981 and the early 1990s.

“The agreement allowed for an option to purchase the property back from the county,” Domer explained.

In exercising the purchase option, the city maintains local control of the property and will enter into a lease with the county to operate the public library.

“We are acquiring it for public use, that is a critical component,” Domer said. “We’re going to turn around and lease it to the county for the public library.”

The 25,417-square-foot property includes a 10,290-square-foot building with the library, bookstore and Chamber of Commerce offices. Those will also remain, he confirmed.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Laguna Beach branch of the Orange County Library System

On Wednesday, the Planning Commission was tasked with determining if the proposed property acquisition is consistent with the general plan. Commissioners are required to consider three criteria in their GP consistency determination finding: Location, purpose and extent.

Commissioners agreed that it’s pretty clear that acquiring the property is consistent with the current general plan.

But several also agreed that they weren’t sure why the city was moving to purchase it in the first place.

It’s basically a sale-leaseback transaction, summarized Chair Steve Goldman.

“I understand why the county is doing it, why are we doing it?” he asked. “I just frankly don’t understand why the city is putting out over $4 million for something to lease it back.”

In January 2020, when council approved exercising its option to buy back the county’s share of the property, city staff said that the benefits of acquiring it include owning the attached parking lot and controlling the property in perpetuity, which could include other uses.

Goldman and others recognized that determining why the city should purchase the property or what the site’s future use could potentially be was not under their purview on Wednesday. But it was still a challenging discussion.

Goldman was similarly frustrated when the commission previously made a GP consistency determination regarding the city purchasing the property at 31727 Coast Highway, formerly home to Ti Amo by il Barone.

“In hindsight, I look back and think, ‘Why did the city buy it? They have no apparent use for it and they are just sitting on land that’s not doing anything,’” and they spent millions on it, Goldman said. “This is a better piece of property and you can see better uses and it’s closer to downtown, but – to be candid – I think not a lot of thought seems to go into these acquisitions.”

There seem to be so many better uses for the funds, he pointed out. It’s an attractive property for the city to own, said Commissioner Susan Whitin. It’s a key location and could become a mixed-use project, including with residential, she pointed out.

“Notwithstanding that that’s not what we’re talking about today, that is a question that has been raised about other sites that the city has recently acquired,” Whitin said.

It’s a critical site in the city and it makes sense for the city to control it, agreed Commissioner Steve Kellenberg.

“This is a great site and it could be a potential residential development site,” Goldman noted, “but the city is not in the residential development business.”

In the near-term the use is going to be a library, same as the existing use which is currently consistent with the general plan, Kellenberg pointed out. So, the logical conclusion is that the city’s acquisition of the property is also consistent with the general plan.

The only hold-up is similar to the issue they had when considering the GP consistency for buying the old Ti Amo property.

“We were asked for a finding of consistency when the ultimate use was not clear, and that was really hard to do,” Kellenberg said, “because how do you find consistency when you don’t know what it’s going to be?”

That was a struggle, he said. In this case, it’s consistent with the general plan in the near-term and future uses of the site could also be consistent with the general plan, if they are consistent with the use designation for the site.

“Which would be kind of a qualifier for potential uses after the library, if the library goes away,” he said.

Making that what-if type of finding doesn’t have value though because there are no alternative plans right now and the proposed use is a public library, Domer said.

When considering consistency for the Ti Amo site, there were a lot of civic use possibilities for the uncertain future, he noted.

“But this is clear, it’s going to be a library,” Domer reiterated.

“There is no change of use,” he confirmed. “And there are no alternate plans right now for that property.”

While there is no alternate use right now, if there’s another location and there can be some other use, that may be something the city wants to look at in the future, Domer added.

“It’s not a question right now, I don’t think it’s a question for the next couple of years,” he said. “If that ever comes to fruition, as you know seeing projects come through the city, it would have to go through an extensive public process to ever do that.”

It would also need to go through CEQA and other processes as well, he added.

“That’s not on the plate now, there’s no alternative plans for it,” Domer emphasized. “It’s going to be a county library.”

None of that isn’t relevant as far as the general plan conformity determination is concerned, which is what the Planning Commission was considering on Wednesday, he said.

After the commission’s determination, the next step is council consideration of the acquisition documents and a lease agreement with the county to continue the library operations. That will likely happen within a month or two.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.