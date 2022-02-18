NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 14  |  February 18, 2022

Inside City Hall 021822

Inside City Hall

Dear Laguna Beach Community,

As I write this today, I first want to express my sincere gratitude and relief that our community safely pulled through last week’s Emerald Fire. Not a single structure was lost in the 154-acre fire, which is no small feat for a fire that size that came extremely close to homes and neighborhoods. Thank you to all our residents for quickly evacuating when asked to, our First Responders, City team and City Manager for their immediate response protecting the life and safety of our residents and to all our community partners for rushing to our aid in such a time of need. Though we may have our differences, it amazes me how this community comes together in times of crisis to rally and help each other and our neighbors.

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf

We are excited to finally be inching out of the recent COVID surge and look forward to many community events coming up that I’d like to share with you!  Major renovations have been taking place at Riddle Field in a joint project between the City and several community members to ensure that the field is in perfect condition and ready for the Laguna Beach Little League’s opening day and 70th anniversary event on March 4. I will be there to help dedicate the field and kick off the celebrations as the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) take on the Rotary Club! It’s wonderful to see this outdoor gathering space for our community shine again and we look forward to seeing you March 4 and throughout the season.   

We continue to celebrate February as Ethnic Diversity and Black History Month, and invite you to join us next week on February 24th for a “Living in Unity” reception to celebrate the month at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center from 6-8 p.m. This event is sponsored and organized by Dr. Rebecca Washington-Lindsey and her group, “We All Matter.” If you are planning to join us for the event, please RSVP in advance by sending an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. I hope to see you there!

The 55th Annual Patriots Day Parade is coming up and will take place on Saturday, March 5, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning at Park Avenue and ending past City Hall. The Patriots Day Parade will honor local heroes, residents, and institutions and is a unique Laguna community event I look forward to every year! I encourage you to take advantage of the City’s free trolley and the Laguna Local on-demand services to get to the parade route. Free public parking will also be available at the City’s Forest/Laguna Canyon parking lot adjacent to City Hall.

The Parking Master Plan Subcommittee has been working to draft a framework for the Parking Master Plan Study, which will present an overall evaluation of existing parking conditions and identify recommendations regarding future parking management and infrastructure options for the City of Laguna Beach.

Mayor Pro Tem Whalen and I have been meeting on this for the last month to formulate a framework we hope will help identify the parking issues we are trying to solve, develop a scope of work to study the problem and provide a summary of what we might expect as part of the final report. I’d like to invite the public to a listening session on Tuesday, March 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center to allow us to get your input, ideas and perspective on the direction we are headed.

Finally, we thank those of you who completed the resident and business survey this fall. The surveys had a very good participation rate for a City our size and we look forward to daylighting your feedback at the March 1 City Council meeting and will use it when we meet on March 4 for our yearly Strategic Planning and Goal Setting Session. 

I hope you stay safe, stay healthy and get out and enjoy what looks to be another beautiful Laguna Beach weekend!

In Community Spirit, 

Sue Kempf 

Mayor of Laguna Beach

 

