 Volume 14, Issue 14  |  February 18, 2022

World-renowned experts in treating lung cancer

People diagnosed with lung cancer have cause for hope, and one of the best reasons is the expertise offered by Tingting Tan, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Tan is an internationally renowned medical oncologist who is making lung cancer more treatable.

“Breakthroughs in lung cancer research and treatment offer new options that are reducing symptoms and extending and saving lives,” said Dr. Tan, who practices at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island. “Immunotherapy, genetic testing and ultraprecise radiation therapy are just a few of the advances that are vastly improving outcomes.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

Tingting Tan, M.D., Ph.D.

For Dr. Tan, her interest in medicine began when she was “that kid” who studied frogs, spiders, fish – just about every living creature. This fascination evolved into human biology studies and, eventually, a desire to find solutions to complex medical issues.

Now, she is part of a team advancing world-renowned cancer research and treatment. She is one of more than 400 City of Hope physicians and 1,000 researchers and scientists focused on only one thing: ending cancer.

The Future Is Hope

Dr. Tan is renowned for her breakthrough research that has resulted in a better understanding of how tumors function and why certain ones are resistant to chemotherapy. She provides exceptional and compassionate care to her patients, whom she calls her family.

What gives Dr. Tan the most satisfaction is assisting her patients. “I’m a good listener and enthusiastic patient educator,” she said. “I believe that’s essential for being a good physician.”

Additionally, Dr. Tan advocates for patient participation in clinical trials. These innovative studies provide leading-edge therapies before they become widely available and often lead to excellent outcomes.

“Many of today’s most effective lung cancer treatments are the result of patients volunteering to participate in a clinical trial conducted by highly specialized clinicians and scientists,” she said.

Dr. Tan says she has found her home at City of Hope, where physicians and staff provide compassionate care throughout the cancer journey. “We’re a family,” she said. “Everyone comes together with one single goal – to fight cancer and to win. I’m very proud of the work we do.”

Visit www.CityofHope.org/OC to learn more. To make an appointment at any of City of Hope’s four Orange County locations, click here or call:

Newport Beach Fashion Island: 949.763.2204

Newport Beach Lido: 949.999.1400

Irvine Sand Canyon: 949.333.7580

Huntington Beach: 714.252.9415

This is paid content by City of Hope Orange County. For more information on the City of Hope, visit www.cityofhope.org/OC.

 

